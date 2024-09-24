Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has expressed his admiration for Don Jazzy on social media following the music mogul’s recent purchase

According to Chiefpriest, the Mavin Records boss splashed over N650 million on a brand-new wristwatch

Chiefpriest shared a video of the timepiece and gushed over how much money is being made in the music industry

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu has taken to social media to show his admiration for Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy.

On his official Instagram page, the self-styled celebrity barman posted a video of an Audemars Piguet wristwatch that the Mavin Music boss bought for $385,000, which is over N650 million.

Fans speak as Cubana Chiefpriest gushes over Don Jazzy's N650m wristwatch.

Source: Instagram

Chiefpriest, who was obviously awestruck by Don Jazzy’s purchase, spoke about how there’s a lot of money in the music business. To the surprise of many, the celebrity barman, who is also known for his wealth, prayed never to be poor as he witnessed the power of Don Jazzy’s money.

He wrote:

“Don Jazzy Took Delivery Of This Investment From My Jeweller @whitestonejewellers_ltd This Rare Piece Cost 385,000 Dollars Over 650,000,000 Naira. Money Too Dey Music Shaaa, The Don For A Reason, I Will Never Be Poor. That’s Crazy In Fact That’s Massive.”

See the video of the wristwatch below:

Fake Watch Buster assesses Don Jazzy’s wristwatch

An Instagram page dedicated to highlighting the authenticity of celebrities’ wristwatches soon learned of Don Jazzy’s latest N650 million purchase and decided to check on another of the Mavin boss’s timepieces.

The watch being scrutinised was a Richard Mille RM65-01. According to Fake Watch Buster, it was an authentic timepiece and not a fake.

See their post below:

Fans react to Don Jazzy’s over N650m wristwatch

Legit.ng gathered some comments from fans who reacted to Don Jazzy’s new wristwatch after Cubana Chiefpriest posted about it online. Read some of what they had to say below:

smartasante:

“If I buy this one na for neck I go dey wear am😂.”

Mcdollarsfreeway:

“Money na water 💧.”

City_boy_of_abuja:

“I go buy an one day 🔥.”

bonzer_clothings:

“You are a good CP @cubana_chiefpriest This your heart of celebrating other people’s achievements is top notch 🙌🙌🙌 I celebrate you 👏.”

_official_middo:

“Watch investment e good 👍 o.”

anya_fulugo:

“Na investment.”

sukemsamuel_chukwuemeka:

“Make them just comot 1m gimme my life go skyrocket 😢😢😢😢.”

wttf.batshonline:

“Money good abeg. Vanity no be upon vanity again biko😂.”

panchi_.007:

“If @cubana_chiefpriest day talk I will never be poor Watin we go con talk nah wah ooo.”

All4vegas:

“There is money in the country, eh, imagine someone can go and buy all this money with just one watch when there are so many poor people in the commentary, it's really annoying😢.”

billydencos:

“650m Dammmm how much I even dey find ??”

Athonylanston:

“Na una make tinubu dey punish us.”

onlyone_oscar1:

“This lifestyle too cost 💰.”

Callmhenath001:

“Men dey 🔥.”

liftk37_142:

“You go surprise say Don jazzy get money pass Wizkid.”

Olumidayo669:

“Y'all be joking on donjazzy's money?? Bro gat money more than 99% of naija's artist,he just no dey flaunt.”

Don Jazzy replaces friend's stolen Rolex

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy surprised his friend Francis Udochukwu, aka Vintage, with a brand new Rolex wristwatch.

The Mavins Record boss splurged over $60,000 (N97 million) on the timepiece for his business partner-turned-friend as a grand gesture after he was robbed.

Vintage took to his Instagram page to share how he was on vacation in Paris when he was robbed and his Rolex watch stolen. According to him, Don Jazzy reached out to him to pick up a brand new 2024 presidential wristwatch from Polo Avenue, a fashion store in Lagos.

