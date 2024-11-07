Nigerian evangelist Ebuka Obi has joined the increasing number of top personalities to react to Baltasar Ebang Engonga's scandal

Recall that the Equatorial Guinea's finance boss' tape with over 300 women, including his brother's wife and cousin, leaked on social media

Following that, the clergy shared how he got to know about the viral news and a similar case he had handled in the past

Nigerian evangelist Ebuka Obi raised concerns online as he joined the conversation about the director general of the National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea (ANIF), Baltasar Engonga, who was accused of sleeping with over 300 women.

It was reported that Baltasar Engonga was under investigation for corruption when over 300 tapes of him with different women were found on his personal device and leaked to the public.

Ebuka Obi used Equatorial Guinea's Baltasar Engonga's scandal to preach. Credit: @evang.ebukaobi, @Baltasar Engonga/Facebook

Source: Instagram

The preacher revealed that he had about the viral news on WhatsApp as he made spiritual allegations against Baltasar Engonga.

Ebuka Obi pointed out that he had handled a case of an occultic man who told him that every month he must lie down with 50 married women. If not, he would die.

Ebuka further disclosed that he handled the case by delivering the man from the bondage.

The clergy alleged that Baltasar Engonga could be a member of a secret cult or a grandmaster and insisted that the finance boss' case was not ordinary.

Watch him talk below:

See how netizens reacted to Ebuka Obi's claims

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ohrepeter1:

"Can someone pls tell him to shut up??Most u turn everything religious??The man was an addict and the only thing wrong is that he puts them on tape."

ada_ideato:

"Pastor did you watch the video??? Curiosity made me ask guysss."

chinny_005:

"So una forward those videos to pastor, una no Dey fear God again."

nurse_prudence_:

"You go to club and they are sharing money in bundles…. U are joyfully shouting thinking is charity, No oooo my dear, many are working under instructions."

oxfordbridgetours:

"Lets look at the spiritual part you will know its not ordinary. God forgive me for watching."

Prophet Ebuka Obi catches man pretending to be under anointing

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man was recently caught 'acting' in church to get the attention of a popular prophet, Ebuka Obi.

The prophet saw the man acting like he was under anointing and immediately discerned that he was faking it.

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng