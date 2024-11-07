E-Money and his wife, Juliet, were ecstatic as they marked their wedding anniversary on Thursday, November 7, 2024

The business mogul posted glamorous photos of himself and his beautiful wife, and he shared what makes their anniversary unique

Their fans took to social media to celebrate them, and they noted that as they grow in their union, it will get sweeter for them

Billionaire businessman Emeka Okonkwo, aka E-Money, celebrated himself and his wife, Juliet, as their marriage clocked 17 years on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

E-Money and his wife celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary. Image credit: @iam_emoney1

He stated that he was celebrating their love, journey, and forever in the union. He added that on their 17th wedding anniversary and other years to come, he will continue to cherish her.

The businessman and chairman of Five Star Group also shared some photos of himself and his partner rocking elegant outfits.

Several social media users celebrated with the couple and prayed that they would mark more fruitful years.

See E-Money's tweet below:

Fans celebrate E-money's wedding anniversary

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to E-money's post below:

@la_kristee:

"Happy anniversary odogwu, you both shall grow older in love and also celebrate more beautiful years Ahead Amen."

@lilianogim:

"Congratulations and happy wedding anniversary. Like sweet wine, it gets better and better in the name of Jesus amen."

@officiaqmiller:

"And many more years to come chief! Happy wedding anniversary sir!"

@sexy_lizzyann:

"Odogwu and his queen. Happy Anniversary to you, may the good lord continue to guide and protect your home, you will celebrate many more anniversaries with your children and children children Amen @iam_emoney1."

@chinogreat26:

"Celebration will never cease in ur family. Na hundred and fifty years in strong health."

E-Moeny's wedding video emerges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video of E-Money and his wife during their wedding celebration from 17 years ago recently surfaced online.

The viral clip sparked reactions on social media as netizens couldn't help but react to the amazing transformation of E-Money.

E-Money's brother KCee was also seen in the viral wedding video, along with several other top Nollywood stars from that time.

