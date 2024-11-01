Actress Carolyna Hutchings has shared the questions she will ask God when she gets the chance to see him in heaven

In a post on social media, she noted that she will ask God why Elon Musk didn't give birth to her because she loves enjoyment

The actress shared her fantasy and the type of life she will love to live before announcing that she was going back to work

Nollywood actress, Carolyna Hutchings, has stated that she was going to interrogate God about her root when she gets to heaven.

In a post on her Instagram story, she said that she will ask her angel and God why billionaire businessman, Elon Musk, was not her father.

Carolyna Hutchings sends memo to God. Photo credit@carolynahutchings

Source: Instagram

She added that even if Musk can't be her father, why not her uncle. She further said that she loves enjoyment.

Hutchings shares her desire

In the post, the movie star, who loves celebrating her ex-husband, explained that she wants to wake up on a diamond glittering bed.

The movie star also mentioned that she wanted to shop till she was exhausted, as she called herself a Christian material girl.

Recall that recently, the actress joined her colleagues to lament about the sky rocking prices of items in the market.

See the post here:

Reactions trail Hutchings' post

Netizens reacted to the actress' post about her fantasy. Here are some of the comments below:

@austinejr.uwah:

"No only you have question to ask."

@they_callme_winnie:

"Ur own beta."

@fmrichardatijegbe:

"Abi you dey take style toast Elon Musk."

@highdee.r:

"This Weyrey for don disown Elon musk as her father before he makes it sef."

@aakintunde24:

"This is what you got when you are born poor and die poor your kids will regret say nah you born them."

@etimajonathan:

“Bold of you to think you'll go to heaven. Even bolder to believe that when you get there, you'll have intimate audience with the ancient of days. I envy your mind projection."

@chukwuebuka0710:

"You tested Danjuma ,old enough to be your dad,when it wasn't all that glitters...you ran to Davido's small boys tay one place Ma."

@daemo.ns_gram:

"How many enjoyment Elon musk children Dey enjoy apart from this last one ?"

@dfw____noel:

"heaven."

@julzenterprise:

"Everything God has blessed you with, you still want Elon musk to be your papa! You are far better than a lot of people In this world. Insatiable."

@stevekenneth.1:

"Be happy with what you have and pray for more, I guess you aren't suffering, peace are going through a lots with empty stomach you when get still won ask God question why Elon Musk no born you."

Carolyna Hutchings mourns Queen Elizabeth

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress had also mourned the late Queen Elizabeth on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, the socialite revealed that she named her daughter after the British monarch.

Carolyna’s eulogy to the late queen stirred a series of mixed reactions on social media, as some fans shared their thoughts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng