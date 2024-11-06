Baltasar Engonga: Yhemolee Allegedly Flies to Equatorial Guinea Amid Leaked Tape of 300 Women
- As Internet users share their thoughts on the Director General, National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea, Baltasar Engonga, Nigerian socialite Yhemolee has also joined
- The internet has since turned upside down following 300 leaked bedroom tapes involving Baltasar Engonga being exposed
- The nightlife entrepreneur shared a picture of his current location as he gushed over Baltasar’s country, triggering reactions online
Nigerian socialite Idowu Adeyemi, popularly known by his stage name Yhemolee, has caused a massive stir online as he waded into the Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea (ANIF), Baltasar Engonga’s sandal
Recall that Baltasar Engonga was under investigation for corruption when over 300 tapes of him with different women were found on his personal device and leaked to the public.
While a couple of Nigerian celebrities have shared their hot takes on the matter, the nightlife entrepreneur shared an aerial picture from a plane's view.
Yhemolee claimed that he was Equatorial Guinea and tagged it his motherland.
He wrote:
“I don reach my motherland.”
See his post below:
Netizens react to Yhemolee’s update
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
vostv_entertainment:
"I hard there said ,there only hard 1million plus citizens in that country, that means say ,the man divided the country into 3 😁 and."
yashmonsta96:
"Video 377 and video 390 they ain't playing why someone to send me again please."
blazevibezz:
"Lowkey this man na saint for wetin dem go Dey do people wives and girlfriends for Lagos."
omotolani_615:
"Please you allow should stop spreading fake news about me it’s an ai generated videos."
auto_fx101:
"Wayrey you wan go knack like 1000 women ab."
oluwabiggi22:
"Make una sha no forget Wetin we dey face for T-Pain hand."
gemini_t20:
"That’s the thing about Nigeria we hype the negative so much, yet the system we live in is leaching on us as each day breaks, so sad."
Davido reacts to Baltasar Engonga's videos
As Internet users share their thoughts on the Director General, National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea, Baltasar Engonga, Nigerian international singer Davido joined.
Baltasar was arrested on fraud charges, and during a search of his home, sex films were discovered, which have now gone viral.
Davido observed that a guy who had slept with over 300 ladies, including his brother's wife, was capable of murder, among other things.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.