Nigerian rapper Phyno added to the buzz around Baltasar Ebang Engonga's sexual scandals

Recall that the Equatorial Guinea's National Agency for Financial Investigation boss has been embroiled in some controversy involving 300 women

The hip-hop star made a critical observation about Baltasar's numerous videos as netizens shared their various takes

Nigerian singer Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, aka Phyno, has reacted online to Equatorial Guinea's finance boss, Baltasar Ebang Engonga's leaked tapes.

The director general of Equatorial Guinea's National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF) was under investigation for corruption when over 300 tapes of him with different women were found on his personal device and leaked to the public.

Phyno questioned Equatorial Guinea's Baltasar's leaked tape. Credit: @phynofine, @Baltazar Ebang Egongong/ Facebok

The leaked tapes revealed his 'relations' with the wife of the head of presidential security, his cousin, his brother's wife, a pregnant woman, and others.

As expected, the story piqued the interest of netizens once it spread on social media, with rapper Phyno among those who responded.

Phyno, upon seeing a viral post made by Nigerian comedian Craze Clown, questioned whether Baltasar Ebang Engonga was praying in most of his leaked clips.

In the post shared by Craze Clown, he spoke about Baltasar's "working tools" in addition to his wealth and influence. He accompanied it with a screenshot of Baltasar in a position that looked like he was in meditation while in his bedroom activity.

Reacting to the post, Phyno wrote:

"Is he praying bro?"

See his post below:

See how netizens reacted to Phyno's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@sales_unwana:

"E get how toto go sweet.You go just pause first dey give thanks."

@ChukwunyeluOrji:

"Are we all forgetting that equitorial guinea is still panya."

@__Somto_:

"He’s under anointing."

@whimsywhirl_360:

"Praying for the next lady to join him as early as possible."

abisolaolive:

"Just thinking 🤔 is the wife that careless that she doesn’t know those things are going on with the husband? I mean 300 women!"

tonia.gram:

"Equatorial Guinea wey we been no really sabi like that, Ebang put them on the map again."

donaldslim_:

"Many men here don straff pass this man na just because u no Dey record yourself."

chi_nazam:

"He suppose collect Guinness World Record !!! 😂😂 the fact he’s doing RAW I’m sure this man have a deadly Virus he’s Sharing !"

ble_ssing_sunday:

"A raw abiding citizen."

44karat_:

This should serve as a reminder to you that women don't really have a problem with having a thing with married men, And married men also get more babes than most of you single men."

BBN's Eloswag reacts to his leaked tape

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija star Eloka Paul Nwamu aka Eloswag was in the news recently after a private moment between him and an unknown woman was leaked on social media.

According to the report, the video that caught attention was released via Eloswag's Snapchat, and it has since become a heated topic online.

Reacting, the BBNaija star addressed the leaked tape that has put him in the spotlight in a now-deleted tweet via his X handle on Sunday, November 3.

