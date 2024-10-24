Donald Trump vs Harris: New Poll Discloses Who is Leading as Early Voting Records Smashed in US
- The latest Wall Street Journal poll indicates that Donald Trump has overtaken Kamala Harris with a lead of 47% to 45%
- The update marks a significant shift from August 2024 when Harris was ahead by two points
- Legit.ng reports that early voting for the 2024 United States (US) presidential election has commenced and turnout continued strong
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections and global issues.
Washington, D.C., United States - As the world maintains focus on the 2024 United States (US) elections, it has emerged that Donald Trump is leading his rival, Kamala Harris.
A new poll from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) released on Wednesday, October 23, revealed that Trump, the Republican Party candidate, is leading Harris (Democratic Party) by 2 percentage points nationally, with 47 percent to her 45 percent.
The Guardian reported on Thursday, October 24, that nearly 25 million Americans have already voted with records broken in multiple battleground states, at least partly driven by Republicans embracing early voting at Trump’s direction.
Either through in-person mail-in ballots or early voting, more than 1.9 million voters have cast early votes in Georgia, where Trump lost by a mere 11,779 votes in 2020 to the incumbent president, Joe Biden. North Carolina also set a new record of more than 1.7 million despite the chaos caused by Hurricane Helene in September.
According to Al Jazeera, Trump and Harris are neck-and-neck in swing (battleground) states.
Legit.ng reports that the 2024 US presidential election is set to be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Voters in each state and the District of Columbia will choose electors to the Electoral College, who will then elect a president and vice president for a term of four years.
US firms brace for more tariffs as election approaches
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that from holding back investments to considering moving abroad, businesses in the US are bracing for more economic turbulence as the presidential campaign kicks into high gear -- with fresh tariffs rolled out and promises of more.
For Robert Actis, whose manufacturing business has been caught in the tariff maelstrom, the future has looked "clouded" over the past five years.
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.