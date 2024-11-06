Equatorial Guinea government has announced new measures following Baltasar Engonga's leaked tapes

The government announced plans to prevent future scenarios similar to that of Baltasar Engonga's

The recent update by Equatorial Guinea's government has left Nigerians, including celebrities like DaddyFreeze, Peller, others talking

Following Baltasar Engonga's leak tapes, which recently caused an uproar on Nigerian social media, the government in Equatorial Guinea has sprung into action, calling for a probe into hundreds of leaked videos allegedly involving the high-ranking civil servant.

An update about the government ordering the installation of surveillance cameras in courts and ministries to combat “indecent and illicit acts" has become a talking point among Nigerians.

Equatorial Guinea to install CCTV Cameras. Credit: baltasarengonga

Source: Instagram

Several celebrities, including media personality DaddyFreeze and TikTok star Peller, shared their takes while reacting to a report via Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut's page.

DaddyFreeze queried the need to install CCTV cameras while joking that the Equatorial Guinea government wanted to watch more live clips rather than the ones scattered all over social media.

On the other hand, Peller shared a meme of a baby crying over the news of the government installing CCTV cameras.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

daddyfreeze:

"The one wey dem watch for telegram never do? Na live dem wan dey watch now???"

flodoskii:

"If a whole full country fit change law because of you , know say you bad."

empressjudas:

"In Nigeria lecturers office too . Nigeria lecturers do pass this man."

mrpresidennnt:

"Davido talk say person wiped out the whole government cabinet. Una think say na joke things?"

onowu2funny_:

I"f them tell 🇬🇶 say nah leaked video go blow the whole country them go believe?"

veryfairman1:

"Even cctv can’t see this tv."'

ikeslimster:

"Yes please, we want widescreen shots."

yemzzyofficial_:

"Dem won dey stream ham live."

What Craze Clown said about Baltasar Engonga

In other news, Craze Clown reacted to Equatorial Guinea’s finance boss, Baltasar Ebang Engonga’s leaked tapes with over 300 women.

The comedian wondered how the husbands of the women in the leaked tape would react to the news.

According to him, their husbands would find it hard to forgive because it takes a lot for the women to be comfortable enough to allow Baltasar to record them.

Source: Legit.ng