MissUniverse2024: South African Drums Support For Chidimma Adetshina, "She Didn't Commit a Crime"
- Netizens were shocked by the now-viral video of a South African man who publicly drummed support for Chidimma Adetshina
- Recall that Chdinmna Adetshina withdrew from the Miss SA pageant as a result of the discrimination she suffered from South Africans
- To the surprise of many, the man, who is still unidentified, shared a message where he announced his full support for the contestant
No one would have thought that a day would come when a South African would publicly show support for Chidimma Adetshina, considering all she went through in their hands.
A video of a South African man has caught the attention of social media users after he expressed his full support for Chidimma Adetshina.
Recall that Miss Universe Nigeria held out an invitation to the beauty queen after she was compelled to withdraw from the Miss South Africa pageant following bullying from the country's indigenes.
Following this development, the man came forward in a video to share that some of them were arrested for showing support to Chidimma. He, however, defied all odds to express himself.
Watch the clip here:
How fans reacted to the video
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@Trey_Daniel1:
"They want to take the glory, keep ur support."
@akedofun_s:
"Chichi don turn baddie oo."
@FEARLESS_ROCK_:
"Let’s go support her."
@Marcopolo7707:
"Now that she’s contending for miss universe unah wan support, werey people."
@Efikplate:
"Success dey get Affiliates normally."
@Cm_Mbachi01:
"Una wan steal her glory."
@VivianRora:
"I already gave her 200 vote this morning, Nigerians keep voting."
@Cm_Mbachi01:
"South African are super jealous people."
Miss Universe Nigeria invites Chidimma Adetshina
Meanwhile, hours after Chidimma Adetshina bowed out of Miss South Africa 2024, Miss Universe Nigeria sent her a message.
In a social media post, Miss Universe Nigeria reacted to the backlash Chidimma Adetshina faced from South Africans as they invited her.
Social media users have widely applauded the Nigerian beauty pageant's action as they encouraged Chidimma Adetshina to return to the country.
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng