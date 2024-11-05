Netizens were shocked by the now-viral video of a South African man who publicly drummed support for Chidimma Adetshina

Recall that Chdinmna Adetshina withdrew from the Miss SA pageant as a result of the discrimination she suffered from South Africans

To the surprise of many, the man, who is still unidentified, shared a message where he announced his full support for the contestant

No one would have thought that a day would come when a South African would publicly show support for Chidimma Adetshina, considering all she went through in their hands.

A video of a South African man has caught the attention of social media users after he expressed his full support for Chidimma Adetshina.

Reactions as SA man says he supports Chidimma Adetshina. Credit: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Twitter

Recall that Miss Universe Nigeria held out an invitation to the beauty queen after she was compelled to withdraw from the Miss South Africa pageant following bullying from the country's indigenes.

It was also previously reported by Legit.ng that the 23-year-old Nigerian beauty queen has emerged at the number 3 spot in the Miss Universe 2024 pre-arrival hot picks ahead of the November 16, 2024, pageant.

Following this development, the man came forward in a video to share that some of them were arrested for showing support to Chidimma. He, however, defied all odds to express himself.

Watch the clip here:

How fans reacted to the video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@Trey_Daniel1:

"They want to take the glory, keep ur support."

@akedofun_s:

"Chichi don turn baddie oo."

@FEARLESS_ROCK_:

"Let’s go support her."

@Marcopolo7707:

"Now that she’s contending for miss universe unah wan support, werey people."

@Efikplate:

"Success dey get Affiliates normally."

@Cm_Mbachi01:

"Una wan steal her glory."

@VivianRora:

"I already gave her 200 vote this morning, Nigerians keep voting."

@Cm_Mbachi01:

"South African are super jealous people."

Miss Universe Nigeria invites Chidimma Adetshina

Meanwhile, hours after Chidimma Adetshina bowed out of Miss South Africa 2024, Miss Universe Nigeria sent her a message.

In a social media post, Miss Universe Nigeria reacted to the backlash Chidimma Adetshina faced from South Africans as they invited her.

Social media users have widely applauded the Nigerian beauty pageant's action as they encouraged Chidimma Adetshina to return to the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng