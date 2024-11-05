Esther Nwachukwu Shares How Rudeboy's Anita Okoye Is Better Than May Yul-Edochie: "Different Cases"
- Actress Esther Nwachukwu has reacted to how Rude Boy's ex-wife Anita Okoye allowed her children to visit her ex-husband's child with new wife Ifeoma
- Esther applauded Anita and said she is a peaceful person who does not allow netizens to insult her ex-husband
- However, Esther said if May Yul-Edochie was in Anita's shoes, she would not allow her children to visit her ex-husband Yul
Nollywood actress Esther Nwachukwu has shared how Anita Okoye, the ex-wife of singer Paul Okoye, aka Rude Boy, is better than influencer May Yul-Edochie.
She praised Anita for allowing her three children to visit Rude Boy whose wife Ifeoma recently gave birth.
Esther said that Anita and Rude Boy have a peaceful relationship and the mother of three does not allow netizens to drag her ex-husband.
The film star said that in May's case, she allows netizens to insult her ex-husband and actor Yul Edochie. She also accused May of not allowing her children to visit Yul which she described as immature, and added that Anita was more mature.
Watch Esther's video below:
Reactions to Esther Nwachukwu's video on May
Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Esther Nwachukwu's video on May Yul-Edochie and Anita Okoye below:
@venussombai:
"Tell your Judy to let ex-husband see kids as well. Please don’t point finger at one person."
@enyichichi:
"My dear God bless you for speaking out. A big lesson to May Edochie the manipulator."
@alaroye_ibaka:
"At least find a husband and play your own maturity."
@asa__ify:
"Two different case! Rude boy and the wife are happily divorced! Yul didn’t tell the wife he was getting married! She found out online!"
@lindajay121:
"Dear May, pls keep pressing their neck! Your silence is kpaing them."
@annienicecakes_events:
"As you dey compare Rudy to Yul, no forget sey na fresh woman Rudy marry, not after 2 with plenty children."
Esther Nwachuwku speaks on May, Yul's divorce
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie and his marriage with his first wife, May, have had many sharing their various hot takes on the turnout of events.
The actor's colleague, Esther Nwachukwu, known for always supporting the man, came out to recently address their said divorce case and criticise online in-laws.
It was reported that on July 10, 2023, the grieving mother visited a court to submit a petition against Yul and also to demand full custody of her remaining three children.
