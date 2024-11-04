Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and her Tanzanian spouse, turned heads on Instagram

The fast-rising influencer recently visited her man in his country and shared the adorable moments they both had at an awards event

Speaking further about her heartbeat, Priscilla shockingly disclosed what she liked about her man

Priscilla Ojo, the second child of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has shared what she adores about her Tanzanian partner, Juma Jux.

She took to Instagram to share a video of herself and her lover at the recently finished Jaylia Awards, where he won an award. She mentioned that she loves everything about him, especially his extraordinary heart.

Priscilla Ojo and Fiancé left netizens melting with videos from event show. Credit: @its.priscy

She commended her beau for being a kind man while congratulating him on his prize. Juma Jux received the Jaylia Awards in Côte d'Ivoire on Sunday, November 4 for Best Artists/Group Eastern Africa 2024.

While accepting his plaque, Juma praised Priscilla, whom he referred to as his lovely wife-to-be, as he pointed to her from the podium as the audience applauded them on.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, Priscilla wrote:

"I love everything about you but most importantly your kind heart, you're a very kind man baby @juma_jux Congratulations on your award and many more to come IJN".

See the post below:

How netizens reacted to Priscilla's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

juma_jux:

"Asante sana my love 🙏🏾 Miss you already."

vannyhairsignature:

"I too like love😂 see as I Dey smile up and down. Congratulations my inlaw. Love you both."

annydoll_:

"We went to Abidjan together and got back safely🤭😂 Btw The wife to be is such a beauty."

theroyalwriter:

:I will never forget 2024, wait for me 2025 i'll do my own back."

chiomagoodhair:

"It’s the wife to be for meeeeee."

veekee_james:

"It’s the beautiful wife to be for me."

glogele.fashion:

"Am so happy for this girl, u have escaped nigerian fake love and sufferings called marriage , God bless you both forever."

Iyabo Ojo parties with Priscy and Jux

Meanwhile, Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla Ojo had a nice time during their recent outing.

Legit.ng previously reports that the movie star’s daughter gave her Tanzanian boyfriend, Juma Jux, a royal reception in Lagos, Nigeria.

Juma Jux visited Nigeria for the first time to celebrate his birthday party, and the video showed Iyabo having fun with the young lovebirds.

