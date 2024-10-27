The House of Representatives committee on Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has heavily lambasted David Umahi, the minister of works over the state of the deplorable state of the existing roads across Nigeria

Aderemo Oseni, chairman of the committee, claimed that Umahi is getting his priorities wrong

In a trending video, the Reps panel insisted that under Umahi, federal roads have failed because he is not fixing them and further questioned what was used as a "benchmark for his appraisal"

The House of Representatives has criticized Minister of Works David Umahi over the country's deteriorating roads.

Umahi under fire over the state of Nigerian roads.

Reps query Umahi for not fixing Nigerian roads

The House particularly expressed worry, maintaining that Umahi is not concerned about fixing Nigerian roads.

This is after Umahi attributed the deplorable state of roads to a dearth of resources.

The committee chairman disagreed with the minister, stating that funding is not the problem.

The Green Chamber stated this at a House hearing in which the Ministry’s Director of Bridges, Bede Obiora, blamed funding constraints for the bad condition of roads in the country.

But Umahi was absent at the hearing.

However, Aderemi Oseni, who represents Ibarapa/Ido Federal Constituency in Oyo state, and is the chairman of the committee, countered the defense put up by the minister.

Aderemi Oseni, chairman of the committee, claimed that Umahi is focusing on less important issues.

He insisted that the minister’s argument that there are no resources doesn’t stand, as the ministry was awarding more road contracts, stressing that Umahi had no plan for the nation.

In a trending video shared by The Cable on X, Oseni said:

“We are not here for you to tell us what you already knew in an area of resources.

“Again, all the roads we have across the country have failed. If you’re addressing these existing roads with the resources that you have, Sir, honourable minister, we wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing now. Don’t discuss resources. I say it again.

“You came here last year and got N300 billion supplementary budget approval. Don’t raise my emotions. I am worried that you’re not concerned about fixing Nigerian roads.”

Watch the video as Oseni tackled Umahi over Nigerians roads:

Umahi rejects to submit fresh projects for 2025 budget

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that David Umahi announced that the Ministry of Works will not propose any new projects for the 2025 fiscal year.

Umahi highlighted a substantial N16 trillion funding shortfall for over 4,000 ongoing projects inherited by the current administration.

Umahi stated that the Ministry would only consider new projects for 2025 if directed by President Bola Tinubu.

