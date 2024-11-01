Comedian Seyi Law has shared his take on crossdresser Bobrisky's arrest at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport

The funnyman also posed a question to the court and wondered why Bobrisky was humiliated by security operatives on the airplane

Some social media users gave hints on why the EFCC arrested Bobrisky while others tackled Seyi Law

Comedian Lawrence Aletile, aka Seyi Law, has reacted to the arrest of crossdresser Idris Okueneye, aka Bobrisky, at the Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos.

Seyi Law shares his take on Bobrisky's arrest.

Source: Instagram

Seyi Law admitted that he does not understand Bobrisky's case and asked if any court asked the crossdresser not to travel outside the country.

He also questioned the authorities involved for allowing Bobrisky to get on the London-bound airplane before humiliating him.

Some netizens stated that Bobrisky was paying the price of fame. They added that he shows himself too much and should have waited to get to London before he revealed his current location.

Meanwhile, other X users made unpalatable statements about Seyi Law for showing concern for Bobrisky.

See Seyi Law's tweet below:

Reactions to Seyi Law's tweet on Bobrisky

Check out some of the reactions to Seyi Law's tweet on Bobrisky below:

@Olayusbra:

"Ẹgbọn he cast himself to much. At least reach that London first. No be everything nah Cho Cho online. He's no more a kid."

@lekimite:

"It's is more like a persecution, make them leave the guy jor."

@UnlimitedEniola:

"This your post clearly shows how stupid you are. I don’t want to assume you are ignorance. Will any citizen decline invitation by the US senate and travel."

@seniorkachi:

"Why did he want to travel in the first place. You've a case with the government and we're told not to leave the country."

