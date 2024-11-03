Verydarkman(VDM) has complained about the condition of some minors arrested during the hunger protest a few months ago

He gave the government an ultimatum of two days to act, and he shared what he will do about the case

His video sparked admiration among fans in the comment section, who also showed support about what he said

Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman, has sent a message to the federal government and tagged the social media handle of Nigerian president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the state of some minors arrested during the hunger protest in Nigeria.

Legit.ng had reported that VDM had reacted to the video of some minors awaiting trial for flying the Russian flag during the hunger protest.

VDM to raise money to free minors in prison.

Source: Instagram

In a new development, he made another video and said that he was giving the government till Tuesday to release the children, who were already malnourished.

He said that the children went out to protest because their parents couldn't feed them again. According to him, he couldn't sleep or do the things he loved to do because he has been thinking about the state the children were in.

VDM shares plan

In the recording, the TikToker told the government he was going to use his platform to raise money that would be used to bail the children.

The activist, who called out Portable, said the children used to sleep in the same cell they always defecate. He mentioned that they will have to go for medical treatment after they have been released because of the deplorable condition they were subjected to in the prison.

The video here:

How fans reacted to VDM's video

Here are some of the comments of fans about the video made by the activist below:

@shamiky_:

"VDM for president!"

@usendollar:

"Dear Vincent Martins Ortse, also known as VDM, I want to take a moment to express my deepest admiration and appreciation for the impactful work you're doing. Your commitment to the fight against corruption in Nigeria is nothing short of inspiring, and your bravery in standing up for those who might otherwise be unheard speaks volumes about your character and determination.."

@successradiant247:

"The federal government are using their legitimate power holding this children hostage. Eventually, Nigerians will still not learn. In a country where your vote don't count and your voice don't matter. Next election vote someone above 70 years again!."

@trikytee:

"On this one ratel men mount."

@hmc_of_abuja:

"Even if na #100, 2h,5h or 1k we would at least bail some of them out at a time."

@emike_mama:

"Abeg this video na for ratel family bad energy stay far away."

@veryfairman1:

"Government were meant to protect us but we are been protected from the government so sad."

@queen_jameemi:

"I told my sister you were sent there by God to see those kids. God works in mysterious ways o!."

@hyper_legacy:

"If by the next election I no see VDM for ballot list under the party of the Ratels then I no go vote any maga."

VDM sends message to prominent Nigerians

Legit.ng had reported that the activist had sent a warning to some prominent figures in Nigeria about his ability when pursing what he believes in.

In the cryptic post, he noted that he can never lose, but they are the ones who will lose their respect.

He shared a video of some leopards fighting a smaller animal and how they couldn't defeat it despite their strength.

