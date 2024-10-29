Nigerian singer Davido recently showed love to his cousin, Folasade Adeleke, and she could not hide her excitement

The 30BG boss gifted his cousin a brand new highly-wanted Hermes Birkin bag worth millions of naira

The video of the new bag made its way to social media, and its appearance raised mixed comments from netizens

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido recently gave his cousin Folasade Adeleke, aka Folazfab, a brand new Birkin Bag.

Fola took to her Instagram page to express her excitement over the expensive gift from the music star.

Fans react as Davido gives cousin Fola expensive Hermes Birkin bag. Photos: @davido, @folazfab

Source: Instagram

Davido’s cousin shared a video of the Hermes Birkin bag, which is worth millions of naira, and she accompanied it with a simple ‘Omg’ caption.

The grey and brown leather bag had gold clasps to elevate its look. See the video of the bag below:

Nigerians react to Birkin bag Davido gifted Fola

The video of Davido’s Hermes Birkin bag gift to his cousin, Folasade, was met with mixed feelings. While some Nigerians praised the singer’s generosity, others complained about the appearance of the bag and described it as ugly.

Read their comments below:

Onizz_olami:

“The bag no kuku fine.”

Og_stylez:

“Wetin wizkid gift him own cousin i wan know abeg.”

Cynthiavincent1664:

“Na money i want that bag no fine for my eyes 👀😂.”

Mt_nailedit:

“But this bag no fine o Abi na my eyes ni.”

favoured_properties_:

“This bag no fine o, Be like the one weh my great grandma left behind 😂.”

Amaka_maya:

“People who don't like Davido are sad people in my opinion. Man is just family oriented and a happy person.”

her.dija:

“Nikos living in her vlog “David got this expensive bag for Sade and didn’t get for me haha ye yhu ll know Sade is his favorite but i will steal one of his expensive glasses so I can be fine".”

tollylondon:

“She deserves it for being there for his wife. Treat Chioma well and you go enjoy. Hate her you go suffer. David no go send you. It’s that simple.”

Sharon.chigozirim:

“This is why they love Chioma.. When your husband is a giver to family, it’s means you’re a good one.”

mambila_osine:

“Must everyone know about this for crying out loud 😂 some no fit do smth onlowkey.”

backendchild753:

“It’s fake though.”

Anita shares photos with Davido, Chioma

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Davido and Chioma’s birthday party for their twins continued to make headlines as more photos emerged online.

Music star Paul Okoye of PSquare’s ex-wife, Anita, was spotted at the event with her three children.

The photos of Anita Okoye with her kids at Davido and Chioma’s twins’ first birthday party raised reactions online.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng