Bobrisky's Instagram page is once again active amid reports of his arrest after attempting to enter the Benin Republic through the Seme border

The crossdresser shared new pictures on his page and added a caption that was about strong women

Bobrisky's return to social media comes amid reports that he could return to jail after a panel indicted four prison officers

Embattled crossdresser Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, returned to social media on Tuesday, October 29.

Bobrisky, who has been offline since the reports of his arrest by Nigerian Immigration while attempting to enter the Benin Republic through the Seme border, shared new photos of him in female attire.

Bobrisky shares new pictures as he returns online. Credit: bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

The crossdresser also dropped a message about strong women not needing pity.

"Strong women don't play the victim. Don't make themselves look pitiful and don't point fingers. They stand and they deal," he wrote in the caption of the photos he shared on his Instagram page.

See screenshots from Bobrisky's Instagram page below:

Bobrisky's return comes after a panel had indicted four prison officers while calling for criminal charges to be filed against the crossdresser

Reactions as Bobrisky returned to social media

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below

whoz_viki:

"We know your real face 😢 e don do with the editing and filter please!!"

vickyv921:

"Please they need to start arresting people for glitter."

adorekani:

"Buh she no be woman nah . Senior man stay one pls e."

benjaminugo_:

"If they never kpai one persons way dey edit for Idris others no go learn."

thriftandunique:

"Strong WoMAN don drop quote. SheHe’s a strong WoMAN."

vahlehrie_:

"Not again pls."

adorekani:

"Buh she no be woman nah . Senior man stay one pls e."

transgender_nigeria:

"Is this the face we saw when he was arrested? Stop with the Filters."

zhi_amaka:

"Yassss queen!!!!! Pick up your crown."

Bobrisky studied as case study

In other news, Legit.ng reported that the crossdresser would be featured as a case study in a symposium to be held at a leading American university.

A flyer from the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), in partnership with the Kentucky Association of School Councils (KASC), invited scholars from various US universities to explore the theme “Being and Becoming Bobrisky.”

The conference is set for November 2, 2024, at 10 AM Central Time.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng