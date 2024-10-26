A video of TikTok star Peller at an event as he showed his moves to the excitement of fans is trending

However, a male fan of the social media influencer stood out over the way he lost composure after Peller touched his hand

The video showing how the young man reacted to Peller's presence at the event has stirred comments, with many blasting him

A male fan of popular social media influencer and TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, has caused a stir online over a video showing his reaction after seeing his favourite at an event.

A video showed Peller thrilling fans on stage with his dance moves while a male fan shouted excitedly to get the TikTok star's attention.

Man excited to see Peller at an event. Credit: peller089

A clip showed the moment Peller finally noticed by touching his hand before being led away by his security details.

The excited man showed his face in the video as he lost composure.

Watch the video as man loses composure over Peller:

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Peller addressed allegations that he used his colleague, Jadrolita or Jarvis, to boost his career.

What people are saying about video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

lucanterabujaaa:

"Don’t go and learn tailor werey Dey shout OO1."

biggee_boobano:

"U don mad but u never enter market, who is peller u want to kill urself for , sorry for ur generation."

akoicasting:

"If I con touch the guy nko."

biggee_boobanowo:

"How does inspired pple, I don't understand , is just lucky."

melanin_ruth_:

"00 watin?? You Dey craze???"

babygirloflagos11:

"See person serious boyfriend. Kai"

ix_xxiii_mmxix:

"Your mate o MONEY AND FAME! lol."

daviddaniel4072:

"We are ashamed of you."

iam_danny2310:

"When peller turn Jesus christ."

What Peller said about Oloba Salo

In other news, Peller gave updates about TikToker Oloba Salo, battling for survival in the hospital.

The social media star claimed that Salo was shot in the arm, and the bullet penetrated his backbone, affecting his kidney.

Peller also added that the possibility of him walking again rests in the hands of God.

