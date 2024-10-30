Nigerian singer and politician Bankole Wellington, known as Banky W, warmed the hearts of his fans with his new post

The singer, whose wife Adesua recently gave birth to their second child, discussed the roles he played in helping his wife

Banky said he supports his wife in all the ways that he can and also shed light on what partnership in marriage truly means

Nigerian singer Bankole Wellington, better known as Banky W, is sharing his experience as a father of two.

It is now public knowledge that Banky's wife, Adesua, welcomed her second child recently and shared her pregnancy shoot pictures online.

Banky W shares amazing video of him doing chores. Credit: @bankywellington

Source: Instagram

Banky W encourages support for women

Banky shared a new post where he detailed his commitment to partnering with his wife and helping her out in all areas of the home front as much as he can. He further stated that his wife has done the heavy lifting by carrying the pregnancy, and it's time for him to do his part.

In summary, he encouraged others to support women and what their economic power means to him. The video also showed the singer doing chores around the house and making sure that his family does not lack domestically.

Banky wrote:

"Partnership is 100-100, not 50-50. That means that in this season, I've been a chef, housekeeper, nanny, homework teacher, masseuse, and more all as part of my duty as a supportive husband and present father of two 😁🥰🫶🏽. And honestly, I couldn't be happier."

See the post below:

Fans celebrate Banky W

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from online fans below:

@gracescake_ng:

"Best video on the internet today!!!"

@adesuaetomi:

"The best partner in the entire world. Nobody else I'd rather be doing this life with. Love you bubba❤️❤️."

@jemimaosunde:

"Papa of twoooooooooooo😍🙌🏾🙌🏾🎉🎉🎉🎉❤️❤️💃🏽 you’re amazing!! Thank you for taking care of my sister and the boys 🥹🥹."

@enioluwaofficial:

"We love a Present Father. May we be them. May we know them.❤️"

@iamenado:

"Well done Daddy."

@kalangofashionplus:

"Sir Banky, It's called parenting, respectfully 😍. In the Nigerian context I know they call it supporting women. But the fact still remains that it is parenting."

Adesua Etomi, Banky W's second child

Meanwhile, actress Adesua Etomi shared how she felt about expecting her second child with her husband Banky.

She rocked an orange dress that displayed her baby bump, and her colleagues and fans congratulated her.

The movie star shared how God sent her second child after He had sent her a first son, and now she has everything.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng