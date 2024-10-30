BBNaija star Whitemoney has taken to social media to finally give a reason for his single status

The reality show winner’s explanation came days after his name was included in a controversial list of gay celebrities

Whitemoney’s explanation about his single status was met with mixed feelings from social media users

BBNaija star Whitemoney is making headlines after finally giving reasons for still being a single man.

Just recently, the BBN Shine Ya Eyes winner took to his official TikTok page to share a video where he addressed people clamouring for him to get a girlfriend.

According to Whitemoney, he would also like to have a female partner, but the economy makes this difficult.

Fans react as Whitemoney explains reason for being single. Photos: @whitemoney

Explaining further, Whitemoney claimed that dating a lady these days comes with a lot of expenses, especially in this present economy. He stated that women have been known to ask for money from men mercilessly.

In his words:

“It’s not as if I am single by choice, it’s not by choice. I want to have a bae, I want to be loved, I want to love somebody too, but the expenses that comes with ladies these days is too much. Woman go dey bill you like say na wake keeping contribution.”

Also in the video, Whitemoney said that he wants God to bless him with a woman who understands the current situation in Nigeria and forgets that he’s a celebrity. He said:

“I want to have a bae but the expenses in having a bae in this economy, unless God will send a bae that understands the current situation and then comes to me as I am and forgets celebrity status.”

Reactions as Whitemoney gives reason for being single

Whitemoney’s explanation for not having a girlfriend was met with mixed feelings from netizens. Some of them noted that his post had something to do with the controversial list that dropped about some male celebrities being gay.

Deedeelove______:

“Come out of the closet bro😂 see your microblading 😂.”

Jas_essentials_:

“What’s wrong with this guy? It seems he has lost his touch. Chai.”

nenu_couture:

“Not funny.”

Daddy_marvel:

“Oga there’s NOTHING that comes free when it comes to relationships with women. Married, you spend. Dating, you spend. PAYG, you spend. So choose your spending wisely.”

bchorllah:

“Since them mention white money name for the list him just dey Jam talk anyhow.”

shyposh_:

“Women too bill this year... God I pray next year shouldn't be like this.”

Id.angel2014:

“Story .....just come out of your hiding nothing person go do you than to rant.”

leonard_6641:

“If you fit look woman then troway eye, you don dey road to your greatness.”

_stonedaddy:

“Life of a man tough, everyone wanna be a woman by force. Just See this werey 😔.”

holylifegirl96:

“Will you shut up and come out in peace?”

Inanaugene:

“This guy is becoming a comedian 😂.”

Gentle_bee:

“Why are you gay?”

Daddy Freeze says many celebs are gay

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, has shared his take on the trending topic of gay relationships in the entertainment industry.

As the topic continued to trend online, Daddy Freeze took to his official Instagram page to corroborate the claims. According to the OAP, many celebrities in Nigeria are ‘Agege’, a code word he used to describe being gay.

