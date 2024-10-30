Nigerian comedian, Sabinus, got netizens talking about his event after one of the food servers present got the surprise of his life

A video made the rounds online showing the moment the young boy who was serving food was gifted N2 million and plots of land

The food server’s heartwarming reaction was captured on video, and it drew a series of comments from Nigerians

Nigerian comedian Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, aka Sabinus, made headlines after a food server at one of his events went home with unexpected gifts.

Just recently, a video of the food server drawing the attention of guests in the crowd at Sabinus’ event made the rounds on social media.

The clip shows one of the guests giving the server a bundle of money. The young boy was greatly moved by the gesture and was seen emotionally falling to his knees and covering his face with his hands.

Sabinus went to help the young boy get back to his feet, and the same guest came back to announce that he was going to give the server an additional N500,000. This time around, the boy ran around and jumped off the stage and into the crowd in excitement.

It was gathered that the food server eventually got a total of N2 million naira and two plots of land. See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions as food server at Sabinus’ show gets N2m and land

The news of the food server’s good fortune at Sabinus’ show soon spread on social media and drew emotional reactions from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Smiles TV said grace pass grace:

Young Vizion called it a stunt:

Dot said the boy was dramatic with his reactions:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

potential_obj:

“My story will change soon.”

Tall_grul_:

“Same land I have been saving money for 😢😢.”

veraidienumah:

“I key into this type of grace.”

Gee4gifty____:

“His pastor was right when he said, this year was his year 😍😍. I no just understand my own 😂.”

Kwin_dexplorer:

“God remembered him 👏.”

michael__leonard203:

“Abeg where I fit go serve food? I wan check something.”

thereal_olamma:

“God remember me 🥺🙏🏻.”

_cimarron:

“Na this Kain grace I Dey find😂.”

Thisisgenevievee:

“This year is my year of grace and glory. I key into this.”

Benbills007:

“When they tell you that your story will change...You think say na joke.”

Oluwadamilare_.xxl:

“No carry am go sporty oo.”

thegushijnr:

“This guy don serve sabinwa better jollof.”

Oga Sabinus on Lege's dating show

Legit.ng earlier Oga Sabinus featured on Lege Miami's match-making show. He showed interest in Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja and asked Lege to get her for him.

After he revealed his seriousness about getting the actress, Ooja gave her conditions for accepting his proposal in another episode of the show.

