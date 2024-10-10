Mercy Johnson Sweetly Celebrates Regina Daniels' Birthday With Touching Post: "My Very Own Child"
- Top Nigerian movie icon Mercy Johnson Okojie took to social media to celebrate her junior colleague Regina Daniels as she added another year
- Mercy posted a goofy video of the celebrant dancing to a trending TikTok sound and added a sweet, lengthy caption
- In the post, Mercy Johnson shared how much Regina means to her, triggering showers of celebratory comments from fans
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
It's the special day of Nigerian actress and billionaire's wife, Regina Daniels, and her loved ones celebrated her on social media.
One of Regina's favourites, actress Mercy Johnson, took to social media to celebrate her birthday.
Mercy Johnson wishes Regina a happy birthday
On her verified Instagram page, the mother-of-four posted a dancing video of the celebrant, sharing accolades and prayers with her in the post caption.
Mercy wrote:
"My Baby, Happy Birthday to my very own Child….. You are a source of pride, I don too pray oooo make I nor mistakenly swear😜😂😂😂. I love you so much sweets… Cheers to another +1 . Have a blast sweets , you deserve it. I got you today and always."
See her post below:
Recall that Mercy Johnson gave Regina Daniels her wedding dress for a movie role. The heartwarming moment between the duo made netizens emotional. The duo have also severally publicly professed their love for each other.
Fans celebrate Regina Daniels
Legit.ng compiled reactions below to Mercy Johnson's post:
@princeosas_ofthemosthigh:
"Happy birthday beautiful soul."
@regina.daniels:
"Ooooh my queen ! I love you so much."
@positivebondship:
"Happy Birthday Beautiful."
@mabeautyspeaks_aestheticsbkp:
"Happy Birthday I wish you long life and prosperity."
BBNaija 2024: Female nurse who worked in Biggie's house on Sundays posts rare video, Nigerians react
@cynthiannamuah:
"Happy birthday her queen’s pride."
@abibatunmansar:
"Happy blessed birthday G❤️❤️❤️."
@elizabethmanyuon:
"Gorgeous baby girl, happy birthday to your princess, Queen 😍😍😍❤️❤️🙏."
@imropronk::
"Happy birthday beautiful."
Angela Okorie unfollows Regina Daniels
In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actress Angela Okorie was angry with Regina Daniels over her friendship with Mercy Johnson.
Mercy Johnson turned 40, and Regina celebrated her birthday with a sweet social media post.
Days later, Angela Okorie blasted Regina Daniels on her Instagram page before unfollowing her on the platform.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng