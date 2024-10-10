Top Nigerian movie icon Mercy Johnson Okojie took to social media to celebrate her junior colleague Regina Daniels as she added another year

Mercy posted a goofy video of the celebrant dancing to a trending TikTok sound and added a sweet, lengthy caption

In the post, Mercy Johnson shared how much Regina means to her, triggering showers of celebratory comments from fans

It's the special day of Nigerian actress and billionaire's wife, Regina Daniels, and her loved ones celebrated her on social media.

One of Regina's favourites, actress Mercy Johnson, took to social media to celebrate her birthday.

Mercy Johnson wishes Regina a happy birthday

On her verified Instagram page, the mother-of-four posted a dancing video of the celebrant, sharing accolades and prayers with her in the post caption.

Mercy wrote:

"My Baby, Happy Birthday to my very own Child….. You are a source of pride, I don too pray oooo make I nor mistakenly swear😜😂😂😂. I love you so much sweets… Cheers to another +1 . Have a blast sweets , you deserve it. I got you today and always."

See her post below:

Recall that Mercy Johnson gave Regina Daniels her wedding dress for a movie role. The heartwarming moment between the duo made netizens emotional. The duo have also severally publicly professed their love for each other.

Fans celebrate Regina Daniels

Legit.ng compiled reactions below to Mercy Johnson's post:

@princeosas_ofthemosthigh:

"Happy birthday beautiful soul."

@regina.daniels:

"Ooooh my queen ! I love you so much."

@positivebondship:

"Happy Birthday Beautiful."

@mabeautyspeaks_aestheticsbkp:

"Happy Birthday I wish you long life and prosperity."

@cynthiannamuah:

"Happy birthday her queen’s pride."

@abibatunmansar:

"Happy blessed birthday G❤️❤️❤️."

@elizabethmanyuon:

"Gorgeous baby girl, happy birthday to your princess, Queen 😍😍😍❤️❤️🙏."

@imropronk::

"Happy birthday beautiful."

Angela Okorie unfollows Regina Daniels

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actress Angela Okorie was angry with Regina Daniels over her friendship with Mercy Johnson.

Mercy Johnson turned 40, and Regina celebrated her birthday with a sweet social media post.

Days later, Angela Okorie blasted Regina Daniels on her Instagram page before unfollowing her on the platform.

