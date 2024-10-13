Big Brother Naija winner Kellyrae disclosed what his financial strength was before he made it to the show

In a recent media chat, the reality TV star spoke on the uncertain he faced while on the popular TV program

The upcoming celebrity spoke on how he intends to manage his N60m cash prize when it finally arrives

Big Brother Naija season 9 winner Sule Kingsley, aka Kellyrae, has revealed that he has never had one million naira in his account.

Kellyrae spoke with Punch about his experiences in the house and how his victory would change his life.

Reflecting on his trip, Kellyrae confessed that he never anticipated winning.

"There was no point I thought I was going to win the competition. I was just praying that God should keep us till the second week," he said.

"Even if we leave with the money, it is what we leave behind that people will talk about," he added.

The No Lose Guard star is still processing the reality of his win.

"Even till now, my brain is still processing the realisation that I won the show. It's almost like I don't know what I'm doing here, being interviewed," he expressed, overwhelmed by how his life has changed.

When asked who else could have won the title, Kellyrae mentioned Wanni, Handi, Onyeka, and the Mbadiwe twins.

"Those people were prominent in the house. I was just doing my thing and hoping for the best," he said.

Kellyrae addressed claims that concealing his marital status was his trick to victory.

"That was not the strategy to get me to the final. It was actually the strategy for me and my wife to connect with other contestants," he clarified.

According to the star, he feared that declaring his married status early on would have distanced him from the other housemates, particularly the female participants.

When asked how he intends to manage the big sum of money he received, Kellyrae offered a practical response.

"It is important to be prepared for a stage that one hopes and prays to get to so that when it finally comes, one would know how to handle it," he said.

He explained that he and his wife, whom he fondly refers to as his "treasurer," will jointly determine how to manage their newly acquired fortune.

Kellyrae shares plan for prize money

Meanwhile, Kellyrae shared his plan for the prize money ahead of the grand finale.

In the clip, he said he and his will wife would invest the money, and he would also make a difference with his music.

His plan for the money generated an uproar among fans, who shared their hot takes about it in the comment section.

