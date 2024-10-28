Nigerian singer Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife, has shown love to his younger brother, Zion, on his seventh birthday

Zion turned a new age on October 28, 2024, and his big brother gave him some pounds notes to celebrate

The photos of Bolu with Zion on his big day raised a series of heartwarming reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife, has gone all out to celebrate his brother, Zion.

On October 28, 2024, Zion celebrated his seventh birthday, and Bolu made sure to play the big brother role by showing him some love.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Wizkid’s first son posted a photo of himself with the birthday celebrant. In another post, he shared a snap of himself showing off some pounds notes he was splurging on Zion.

Nigerians react to Bolu gifting Zion some pounds

The heartwarming display of brotherly love between Bolu and Zion got many netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

moh_makeovers:

“I am glad they have close relationship better than what was painted online.”

Carolinetb123:

“Brother love 😍.”

Official_dj6ox:

“BALLERS 🔥🙌.”

leo_36w8:

“That's Love ❤️.”

adeagboyetundee:

“Small bird and smallest bird 😍.”

captain_mavins:

“E dey body ❤️.”

kingtinoria:

“Smallie bird still dey 😂.”

teesiigner__:

“This isn’t even recent sha.”

Nonso_017:

“A few pounds keh😂😂😂 Biko I need dat few pounds ooo.”

baty_fargone:

“Bolu na big boy no cap 🧢.”

Wizkid's son Bolu dresses like dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid's first son, Boluwatife, recently flooded his coal media timeline with adorable photos.

The young boy, known for posting videos and pictures of himself feeling fly, was seen rocking what appeared to be new outfits.

In one of the pictures, Boluwatife was seen rocking a white singlet and baggy trousers, similar to his father Wizkid's popular style. The young boy was also seen wearing a cute smile as he posed for the camera.

Boluwatife's new photos drew the attention of many social media users. Several of them reacted to the snaps by comparing the young boy to his celebrity father.

