Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo recently paid a visit to movie veteran, Pete Edochie, in Lagos

The heartwarming visit was captured on video as Ekubo stormed the place with food and gifts for the Edochie patriarch

Pete Edochie’s reaction to the show of love from Alexx was met with a series of comments from fans on social media

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo and movie veteran Pete Edochie made headlines on social media after their recent encounter.

On his official Instagram page, Ekubo posted a video showing how he and his young siblings visited the legendary actor in Lagos.

In the video, Pete’s face lit up as Alexx walked in while loudly singing his praises. The young actor then proceeded to share a hug with the elderly actor before introducing his young siblings to him.

Fans gush over heartwarming video of Pete Edochie praying for Alexx Ekubo.

As the video progressed, Alexx presented Pete Edochie with bowls of food, a basket of fruits, wine and some money. The movie veteran took some pieces of kolanut from the gifts and blessed it while praying for the young actor who showed him love and respect.

See the heartwarming display below:

Fans gush over Alexx Ekubo and Pete Edochie’s video

The display of love and care in Alexx Ekubo and Pete Edochie’s video warmed the hearts of many netizens. A number of them expressed their thoughts in the comment section. Read their reactions below:

frekeffabian:

“He is gonna be the sweetest granny ,he said place your hands here awww I loved that part so much 😍😍😍😍❤️.”

Lindsayomoojo:

“A Chief with so much Respect And Homely 🙌.”

sharonojong:

“I cried and smiled watching this. So proud!!!! Amen and amen!!!”

stannze:

“Amen 🙏🏾 This is so wholesome Nwanne 😍.”

lindsayomoojo:

“Very Respectful Siblings Chai,Your Mom Deserves all the flowers ❤️.”

lilianesoroo:

“Hmmmm you are amazing! I smiled although. Keep rising, enjoy Gods ultimate blessings in multiple folds. We are all proud of you lexxiimmm. ❤️”

princeosas_ofthemosthigh:

“See the way I’m smiling here🥰.”

famously_gee:

“This one pass cinema movies,I love this!😍”

Veekee_nkem:

“This is so beautiful to watch😍.”

Braids_by_kingtiana:

“Chaii a man that loves God I said amen to all his prayers 🙏.”

yiinngi:

“E come be like Alex dey give our daddy joy pass Odiegwu.”

speedhub247.ng:

“Abeg make una dey treat our legends like this abeg 🥰🙌 So they can live long for us 😍.”

