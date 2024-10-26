A fun video from Wizkid's father, Alhaji Balogun's birthday party with family members is trending on social media

Wizkid's baby mama, Jada Pollock, as well as their two sons, were spotted as they sang for the singer's father

The Nigerian music star played the role of a cameraman as he appeared to take pictures of his father with his phone

Nigerian music star Ayo Balogun Wizkid is trending on social media over a fun video from his father Alhaji Balogun's parlour birthday party.

In the heartwarming video, Wizkid's dad was surrounded by family members, including the singer's baby mama, Jada Pollock, and their two sons, as they sang for the birthday celebrant.

Wizkid and family members celebrate his father. Credit: wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizkid, who was spotted rocking a singlet, was seen using his phone to take pictures of his dad as family members sang in excitement.

Watch video from Wizkid's father's birthday below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Wizkid's dad showing love to people after a Jumat service.

Reactions on Wizkid's dad's party

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

highbeecode_mario:

"That’s in a family where they don’t worship money, No matter who u are , don’t see yourself above your elderly ones."

official_wonderboi:

"Wizkid no take care of home at all."

slick_barry:

"So WIZKID Na cameraman, baba humble for house oo."

davemicheal5189:

"So nah my popsy una give camera too hold ....no worry make una just do that birthday finish nah."

br.crochet:

"Then give popsi phone to record and some of you want to kill yourselves happy Birthday ALHAJI BALOGUN."'

beejaybruce:

"Wizkid no go post that video wey him dey do o."

datgurll_shawty:

"My guy no go post that video wey he record."

choice_sasha:

"Happy birthday to FC grandpa..... I wish him and his family well, even if you don't like Wizkid but at least wish his grandpa well... It won't take nothing away from you."

Wizkid's son shares new photos

Legit.ng recently reported that the singer's first son, Tife, flooded his social media timeline with adorable photos.

The young boy, known for posting videos and pictures of himself feeling fly, was seen rocking what appeared to be new outfits.

"Tife don dey wear singlet and baggy like him papa," a fan said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng