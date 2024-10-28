Ali Baba has called out to EFCC after sighting the video of some guests spraying money during a wedding

In the recording, they were spraying both naira and dollars and were stepping on the money as at the ceremony

He asked if Aso Rock was covering them or the agency was performing selective action on certain people

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Nigerian comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, better known as Ali Baba, has reacted to a video of some guests spraying and abusing naira notes at a wedding.

In the recording shared by the funny man, he tagged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) and accused them of arresting Bobrisky for the same crime bing committed by the people in the video.

Ali Baba calls the attention of EFCC.Photo credit@efccofficical/@alibabagcfr

Source: Instagram

He also made reference to Cubana Chief priest's arrest as a result of the same crime.

Ali Baba asks EFCC questions

In the post, the man, who welcomed a set of triplets, asked if the people in the video were covered by Aso Rock.

The comedian also asked if the agency was doing selective action by arresting some people and leaving others out.

See the video here:

What fans said about the video

Reactions have trail the video shared by the comedian. Here are some of the comments below:

@daviesalexander:

"Bros Alli, of course selective justice is and has always been practiced in Nigeria, Bobrisky talks too much that's his problem, Efcc will not harrass."

@omiatony:

"EFChicken will say they are alliens from Niger or the video is not clear enough for them to identify the faces."

@jagabanoflondon:

"Mr Ali you sef try dey calm down sir, you're doing too much abeg."

@affinity_kitchen:

"Na AI."

@i_am_ehizguobadia:

"Yeah, I saw Naira too, they need to be arrested! No cap."

@grandkomanda_:

"Selective amnesia is what they will exhibit now just watch."

@salami_mykel:

"There are two citizens in Nigeria.. The Northern Elites and Others.. Believe it or not na the fact be that."

@merciful_hush:

"@officialefcc I hope you saw the video.. Let's see what you guys truly stands for."

@rock_p_of_nigeria:

"Efcc is not designed to arrest the northerners sir."

Ali Baba advises men

Legit.ng had reported that the comedian had reacted to a post by some fans who narrated how some women left their jobs because of their husbands.

The fans had stated that the women earn more and their husband felt unsecured in their marriage, the woman had to take up lesser paying jobs.

Reacting to the post, Ali Baba said that self-confidence of such men were financially driven and anchored.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng