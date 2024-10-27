Nigerian Indigenous singer Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, widely known as Phyno, has replied to an online troll who slammed his song with Hushpuppi

Recall that Phyno released a track off his Album, Full Time Job, with an interlude that features Hushpuppi, the famous celebrity jailed abroad

The fan, however, questioned why Phyno thought it wise to use one who is a criminal to motivate his fans

Nigerians were shocked to see renowned Indigenous rapper Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, aka Phyno respond to an online troll who tried to intentionally strike a nerve.

Earlier in the month, Phyno had startled internet users and music lovers with a release of a track off his album, Full Tume Job. The track had an interlude from jailed celebrity, Hushpuppi.

Hushpuppi's appearance on the track did not sit well with many, while others found it intriguing.

Phyno replies to a troll who criticized his song.

The troll, identified as @Temmyt_official went on Twitter and said:

"I still don't understand what Phyno was trying to do on that track by bringing Hushpuppi to 'motivate' us."

On seeing this, Phyno, who is perceived as one of the quiet celebrities fired shots at the Twitter troll.

The singer's reply read:

"Go and sleep if u no sabi game!!! If young thug or el chapo talk for song now you go rush first play am. Ngwere isi red!!"

Fans react to Phyno's response to troll

Read some reactions below:

@ehinnoms:

"No wonder phyno no dey like talk😂😂en mouth no good at all."

@realujunwamandy_:

"Ngwere isi red! Lizard wey get red head!😂😂😂."

@luckyrichies_:

"Fear people way no dey too talk. Okwu juru ha onu 😂😂."

@dygeasy:

"Phyno that doesn’t talk. Some of you people have wahala."

@body.essentials.ng:

"I don’t understand igbo but that red something ate 😂."

Phyno Features Hushpuppi on New Album

Meanwhile, rapper Phyno dropped the tracklist for his soon-to-be-released album titled 'Full Time Job'.

Phyna featured several A-list artistes and also included what looked like an interlude from jailed internet celebrity Hushpuppi.

The track featuring Hushpuppi has caused an uproar online, with several netizens asking if the beef between Phyno and internet celebrity was over.

