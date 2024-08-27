Nigerian rapper Phyno was recently spotted in London at the OVO Arena in Wembley supporting his friend and colleague, Flavour

However, what has stirred attention online the most about Phyno's recent public appearance has been his new grills

Netizens have reacted to the trending clips, hailing the rapper's new look as fresh while also showering him with praises for attending Flavour's concert in London

Renowned Nigerian singer and Indigenous rapper Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, aka Phyno, was one of the many Nigerian celebrities recently in London, attending Flavour Nabania's concert at the OVO Arena in London.

The Enugu-born rapper also joined his colleague Flavour on stage to wow the teeming fans who all came out to see some of their faves thrill them with fantastic performances.

Nigerian rapper Phyno recently trended as images of his new teeth stirred comments online. Photo credit: @phynofino

Source: Instagram

However, something else caught the attention of many about Flavour's new appearance. While at the concert in Wembley, Phyno debuted a new appearance, and it got people talking.

Phyno flaunts his new grills

The viral pictures and videos of Phyno flaunting his new grills have been one of the trending conversations on social media.

Many have hailed the rapper for stepping out for his colleague and helping promote musicians from the Southeastern part of Nigeria.

But the singer's new look has been one of the biggest attention grabbers for many, as he seems to have broken out of his gentle demeanour to show a different side of his personality.

Below is the trending image of Phyno's new look:

Reactions trail Flavour's new look

Here are some of the comments that trailed Flavour's new look:

@the_poshlady:

"Whoever told him this is cool is deceiving him. Nothing beats clean white, shiny teeth."

@ruth_nkemdilim:

"Lazy to brush your teeth? Oh let’s get them all black so no one will ever notice."

@thereal__obehi:

"God no go let me talk wetin dey my mind ooo."

@givefte:

"What’s not to like about this guy, Gosh."

@backbbdual:

"Its giving anti christ vibes."

@madamwhyte:

"He looks like Jesus with grills."

@vicky_obam:

"He looks like a dane."

@topaz_int:

"Who will he kiss with this teeth?"

@bim_bim21:

"It’s not fine."

@deluxecakesnevents:

"Man too fine."

Phyno becomes a dad

Legit.ng recalls reporting when the rapper recently announced online that he is now a father.

The Igbo rapper who has managed to keep his love life and relationship under wraps, became a father last year but only just announced the arrival of his first child in 2024.

Phyno turned the face of his baby away from the camera while announcing that he was now a father. However, he still managed to conceal the identity and gender of the child.

