Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze has aired his displeasure with Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah challenge

The OAP tackled a netizen who joined his Instagram live to tell him to join the ongoing prayer session

Daddy Freeze cursed out the fan and also made his feelings known about the viral social media challenge among Nigerian Christians

Nigerian media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, is making headlines after lambasting gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey’s trending Hallelujah challenge.

The Hallelujah challenge, which began in 2021, is an hour-long virtual praise and prayer session that many Nigerians have testified changed their lives after joining.

Daddy Freeze recently went live on his Instagram page to discuss various trending topics in the country when a netizen commented that the Hallelujah challenge was on and that he should join.

Freeze was greatly displeased by this comment and expressed anger during the live Instagram session. The media personality cursed out people joining the Hallelujah challenge and asked how Nigeria has changed since the trend started. He then sternly warned against such comments being dropped on his page.

During his rant, Daddy Freeze claimed that Nathaniel Bassey only used the people joining the Hallelujah challenge to build his brand. The OAP also advised that people needed to listen to his teachings to learn what wouldn’t make them pray all the days of their lives.

In his words:

“E no go better for anybody wey say he wan join Hallelujah challenge, e no go beta for you and Hallelujah challenge! Which stupid prayer dey on? God go punish you! Wetin concern me with Hallelujah challenge? Since they’ve been challenging Hallelujah what has happened in Nigeria? No carry that nonsense come meet me o, just keep it away from here. Wetin dem dey use una build him brand! Hallelujah challenge ko, Hosanna challenge ni! If you listen to Daddy Freeze,you will need to challenge the hallelujah less because I will teach you the common sense to have so you don’t need to have so that you don’t pray 24/7, I'm here to teach you life experience! Una no dey like hear word.”

Reactions as Daddy Freeze slams Hallelujah challenge

Daddy Freeze’s comments about Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah challenge was met with mixed feelings from some Nigerians. While some agreed with the media personality, others supported the Christian program. Read some of their comments below:

Sean said people should do what works for them:

Samzra said God performs miracles on the platform:

This tweep said they blocked someone who was upset they joined Hallelujah challenge:

This tweep said Daddy Freeze also uses people to build his brand like he claimed Nathaniel Bassey is doing:

Feyistrings prayed for Nigerians to get sense:

Lord Mitclan said the church is under attack:

Nawti said it was about the Christian experience and not changing Nigeria:

Bique asked Freeze what change his silence had brought the country:

BB claimed Daddy Freeze has decided to serve the devil:

Single ladies wear wedding gowns for Hallelujah challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported in 2023 that gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge for the year ended with a festival on Sunday, October 22, at the Eko Hotel and Suites.

Videos and pictures from the event saw several single ladies rocking wedding gowns with the hope of getting married soon.

In addition to those who attended the physical gathering in their wedding attires, others showed off their gowns online as they joined the programme via social media.

