Nigerian actress Somkele Idhalama has shared a good news with her fans about her latest feat in the movie making industry

In her post, she said that she auditioned for the role in Hollywood and was picked but had COVID and had to pull out

She tried again and got a better role in one of the series, she also shared a video from the location of the movie

Nigerian born actress, Somkele Idhalama, is excited to have featured in the popular American science fiction series, Star Trek as the progenitor.

The elated actress shared the good news in a post on social media. According to her, she had auditioned for a role in the science fiction, and she was fortunate to be picked.

Somkele Idhalama shares good news with fans. Photo credi@somkele_i

Source: Instagram

However, she had COVID and had to pull out of the series.

Somkele says she auditioned again

In her post, the actress, whose son defeated cancer, explained that she went for the audition again after she recovered from COVID.

Somkele mentioned that she got the role of a progenitor, which was the crowning moment of the episode for her.

The movie star stated that God's plans were always solid. She encouraged her fans to keep believing in God.

Recall that some Nigerian actors had featured in Hollywood and other international movies before.

See her post here:

How fans reacted to Somkele's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by the star actress. Here are some do the comments below:

@owelle_chima:

"This will definitely serve as an inroad for her into Hollywood. Congratulations, @somkele_i your best moments are still coming."

@starr__peace:

"Her face seems sooo familiar,was it “wedding party?"

@ms_adunni:

"Somkele is a fantastic actress, congratulations."

@canadiantobs:

"She's phenomenal in everything she does."

@faddtayo:

"So so proud of you @somkele_i."

@obiasika:

"Well done."

@pstjerryeze:

"Congratulations Som."

@officialosas:

"This my boo right here!!!!! You go girl, alien gal love this."

@busoladakolo:

"Go gal!!! Congratulations."

RMD features in second Bollywood movie

Legit.ng had reported that the actor had announced his feature in another Bollywood film from the producer of Namaste Wahala.

He shared lovely pictures taken on the set of the flick, which was to premiere on May 3, 2024 nationwide on Netflix.

The talented actor also recounted how he used to trek to the cinemas as a child to watch Bollywood films.

