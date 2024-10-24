Talent manager Ubi Franklin and actress Lilian Esoro's son Jayden has grown taller, and his parents observed it

In the video, the eight-year-old boy raised his feet to be a bit taller and his mother noted that he will be as tall as his father

Ubi Franklin also shared the career he desired for his son and the young boy revealed what will happen to him if he practices the career

Talent manager Ubi Franklin and actress Lilian Esoro spent some time with their son Jayden and they shared the career they wished for him.

Ubi Franklin and Lilian Esoro ask their son Jayden to be a footballer. Image credit: @lilianesoro, @ubifranklin

Lilian and Ubi noted that their son has grown taller and it was evident that he would still increase in height.

Ubi used the opportunity to inform Jayden that he would use his height to play football. The eight-year-old boy asked what if he died while playing football and his parents said that would not happen.

Franklin, who is also a music executive, stated that other people have been playing football and they did not die. Hence, he insisted that Jayden must be a footballer in the video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ubi Franklin's son's career wish

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Ubi Franklin and Lilian Esoro's video below:

@tiantia_of_themosthigh:

"No chemistry at all."

@obifranklyn:

"Frank and Lilian have no reason to be ex. I advise them to give love and family another chance so they can come back together for their sakes and the mental health of their lovely son. So help them God, Amen

@cys_properties:

"How this pikin take look uncomfortable?"

@emma.emerson.live:

"I’m sorry but that baby boy looks uncomfortable… father for the gram."

@sugarsharon67:

"This two still loves each other."

@tbosdy_2:

"No connection between father and son at all. He needs to do more."

@geeftmicheal:

"Bond dey miss."

Ubi Franklin, Lilian pose with son

Earlier, Ubi took to his Instagram page to share some photos from his son, Jayden's birthday.

In some of the photos, Franklin and his ex-wife who is a Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro, posed with their son.

The photos have sparked reactions amongst social media users with some calling for a reconciliation between the ex-couple.

