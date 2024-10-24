Davido's cousin Folasade and his wife Chioma were spotted on the streets of Instagram having a little too much fun

The ladies were seen in a new video dancing on the streets of the USA while they dazzled in their outfits

Fans were particularly pleased to see Chioma's dance video as they left complements in the comments section

Fans of Davido and Chioma cannot get enough of the singer's wife's beauty as she makes headlines on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Chioma, who recently celebrated her twin kids' birthday in Atlanta alongside her hubby, gave a show. The videos and pictures of her at her kids's birthday ignited tons of comments as fans could not help but notice her slimmer frame.

Chioma and Fola boogie down

In a fresh video, the yummy mother of two was seen having fun with her sister-in-law, Folasade Adeleke, who is fast becoming her bestie.

The duo danced to an old-school jam, boogieing down in their sweet-looking outfits. They went on to drool on Chioma and comment on her beauty and overall look.

Chioma, who often appears to be camera shy, seems to be having too much fun in the video.

Watch clip here:

Fans appreciate Chioma's beauty

Read some comments compiled by Legit.ng below:

@uka.ugwu.16:

"Hot stepper."

@weightlossproducts9ja:

"Adelekes splash pepper everywhere."

@adaeze_lareina:

"This Davido’s cousin is just a jolly good fellow, free spirited."

@debracanmusic:

"It brings me joy when I see these two together , it’s a good thing when your Inlaws love you❤️."

@udochukwu_h:

"Adeleke family love chioma because she's a peaceful person not like SP."

@bdevine490:

"Adeleke beautiful girls."

@fedeclee:

"The two be like old woman 😂 una no day see popsy wife Jada p."

@turay8260:

"Chioma l love the way you dress Having fun Too much money ❤️❤."

@donking19uk:

"Not really a fan but have watched the video 6 times now and counting."

Anita shares photos with Davido, Chioma

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Davido and Chioma’s birthday party for their twins continued to make headlines as more photos emerged online.

Music star Paul Okoye of PSquare’s ex-wife, Anita, was spotted at the event with her three children.

The photos of Anita Okoye with her kids at Davido and Chioma’s twins’ first birthday party raised reactions online.

