Kellyrae has stated that it was not in their plan for Kassia to step down for him when they auditioned for the reality show

In an interview granted to Arise TV, he noted that they didn't know things would turn out for them in such a way

He also noted that he never planned to audition for this year's show because he had tried it three times

During an interview with Arise News, he explained that a friend insisted he should do it. According to him, he was tired after trying more than once.

He mentioned that he and his wife never had a strategy for her to step down before they went for the show, but it got to a point that she called him and said she was going to step down.

Kellyrae speaks about their strategy

In the interview, he was asked if they had planned that fans should stop voting for Kassia as stated by his team.

In response, the reality TV star explained that they had no such strategy because they didn’t anticipate that Biggie would split the housemates.

Kellyrae added that Kassia told him she stepped down so that fans could vote for him. He added that their social media handlers were friends, and they simply believed it was the best decision to make at the time.

Kellyrae speaks about his marriage

During the interview, Kellyrae spoke about his marriage, noting that Kassia was not only his lover but also like a sister to him, and he sometimes affectionately refers to her as his daughter.

The former housemate added that they have always supported each other.

What fans said about Kellyrae's interview

Reactions have trailed what Kellyrae said in his interview. Here are some of the comments below:

@aderonke1199:

"They gave him his car key, and he handed it over to his wife.That alone made me love him too much."

@_maggiemonie:

"Kellyrae d man of the season."

@ag_baby123:

"Healthiest relationship on the internet."

@kobbilectric:

"No one can tell me otherwise, Kachi is a huge fan."

@yes_iam_kyla:

"I use my hand vote who go Dey use love pepper me."

@dekasophie:

"Love is soooo sweet."

@cheezupcoconuts:

"So wholesome."

@wunmyde:

"Doublekay. Kellyrae and Kassia, God gat you."

@sleekysarah1:

"Our deserving winner."

@dekasophie:

"Our winner."

Doublekay's team reacts to Kellyrae's speech

Legit.ng previously reported that Kellyrae's management reacted to his comments about the N100 million prize from the reality show.

The housemate stated that he preferred to win over his wife and explained the reasoning behind his statement. The management clarified that the money was still tied to his marriage and urged people not to stop voting based on Kellyrae's remarks.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

