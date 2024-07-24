Former first lady, Hajia Mariam Sani Abacha and her eldest son, Mohammed, have dragged President Tinubu and FCT minister Nyesom Wike to court

On Wednesday, an appeal was filed by the family to challenge the recovery of the alleged unlawfully revoked property belonging to the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha

The property situated in Abuja, revoked by the Nigerian government, was allegedly sold to a private company, Salamed Ventures Limited without the family's knowledge and approval

The family of the late former Head of State, General Sani Abacha, appealed the judgement of a Federal High Court in Abuja, which dismissed its claim over an Abuja property on Wednesday, July 24.

Abacha's family sues Tinubu and FCT minister Nyesom Wike.

Source: Facebook

Justice Peter Lifu ruled on July 19 that the family lacked the locus standing to file the suit challenging the revocation of its property in Maitama District and demanding N500 million in compensation.

Daily Trust reported that in a notice of appeal filed on July 23 by its counsel, Reuben Atabo (SAN), the family led by Mohammed Sani Abacha and Hajia Maryam Sani Abacha contends that the trial court erred on 11 grounds in dismissing the suit.

The appeal, which joins President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), and Salamed Ventures Ltd, is demanding an order of the appellate court setting aside the sale and transfer of the property, 2011, Vanguard reported.

As reported by Leadership, the family are contending that the transfer occurred during the pendency of the appeal between them and the FCDA in contrary to the decision of the Supreme Court in the case.

According to them, Mohammed Abacha, the 1st appellant disclosed his status as the eldest surviving son of the late General Sani Abacha while the 2nd appellant, Mariam Abacha also disclosed her capacity in the suit as the widow of the late General Sani Abacha.

They claimed that they have the locus standi to institute the action either with or without Letters of Administration to the property of the former head of state.

