Nigerian comedian Deeone has reacted after Mavin Records’ disk jockey, DJ Big N, defended Don Jazzy on social media

Big N had earlier posted about how Don Jazzy had never met Bobrisky despite giving him money during his prison ordeal

Deeone reacted by asking DJ Big N some questions about the music mogul involving himself in the drama

Nigerian comedian Adedayo Martin has continued to speak on Bobrisky’s alleged involvement with Bobrisky after he donated money to the crossdresser and reacted to skitmaker, Oluwadolarz’s claim about the music industry.

Just recently, Oluwadolarz had claimed that he was told to sleep with another man before his budding music career could get the needed promotion.

Mavin Records’ disk jockey, DJ Big N, also reacted to the drama by saying that Don Jazzy has never met Bobrisky despite sending him money.

Fans react as Deeone replies DJ Big N, tackles Don Jazzy. Photos: @comediandeeone, @bobrisky222, @djbign

Deeone questions DJ Big N on Don Jazzy

After DJ Big N’s comment on the matter went viral, Deeone dedicated another video to the topic. According to the comedian, Don Jazzy inserted himself into the discussion by talking about Oluwadolarz’s claim.

The former BBNaija star asked Big N to answer some questions, including why Don Jazzy had commented on the issue and why he seemed to be against Oluwadolarz despite his reputation for supporting skitmakers.

Deeone added that since Mohbad’s death, he no longer takes people’s social media talks seriously. See the video below:

Nigerians react as Deeone tackles DJ Big N

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens who had things to say about the questions Deeone asked DJ Big N for Don Jazzy. Read them below:

Sam.arithan:

“I don’t like Dee one but is question is Valid. Why? Why? Why?”

Wadedo777:

“All I know agege pple many for naija industry now 😂.”

Frank_trusted:

“Everybody get skeleton for their cupboard 😂.”

saidu_benzizi_:

“When I go some gullible comments i doubt how some people think beyond the point Deeone is narrating... critically thinking if you read between the lines you will notice that Deeone is making huge sense.”

Mhzz_jayneyy:

“I see lawsuit on the way 😂😂😂😂.. too much Cho Cho Cho go put u 4 wahala.”

Carers_hub:

“Person talk wetin e talk keep quiet since oooo. Deeone no gree keep quiet. Me no dey beg for any of una sha if wahala set.”

Crazy__richie1:

“Go and ask your grandfather .”

Graymonaesthetics:

“That’s a valid question.”

Daddy Freeze shares signs to know a gay man

Meanwhile, Nigerian socialite Daddy Freeze enlightened Nigerian women on ways to know a man into homosexualism.

The media host mentioned that men who are extremely clean and conscious of their hygiene are more likely to be into their fellow men.

Speaking further, Freeze shared other little things not to overlook in men who are into such.

