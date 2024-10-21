Nigerian actress Anita Joseph stirred emotions online after a woman appreciated her online

The movie star shared a series of audio messages she received from the fan after she prayed for her

The female fan revealed how Anita prayed for and the transformation she received afterwards, stirring reactions online

Nigerian actress Anita Joseph shared a message she received from one of her online fans who appreciated her.

The lady fan claimed that after Anita Joseph prayed for her, she was able to pay off the debts she owed and bought herself a new car.

Female fan appreciated Anita Joseph for her prayers. Credit: @anitajoseph

In a heartwarming moment of reflection, the grateful fan encouraged the movie star to continue in this part and noted that God was calling her to serve him.

Anita shared the message she got from a fan and narrated how she was touched to pray for her after she opened up about her ordeal.

Anita Joseph spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

realmcfish:

"God will continue to use u for great things in Jesus name."

zinymirabelgadget:

"Wow may the name off the lord be praised."

faith_ahmed_22:

"Me to I need some financial break through in my life 😢….so I tap from her testimony ijn."

amaka_prudent:

"Reasons why I don’t joke with mother Hen ..all I see is an anointed woman of God 🔥🔥🔥 I tap from her testimony Amen."

dazylaz:

"@realanitajoseph I have from day one I started following you called you Jesus baby, am not surprised."

akoneris4:

"No matter how you run you lie ohhhh. Thank God you don finally surrender see testimony. God is awesome . More is coming. Mother hen ahead ahead ."

Anita Joseph preaches in church

Legit.ng earlier reported that social media was thrown into a frenzy following a clip of Anita preaching in church.

The actress was spotted on a church pulpit in a long dress and a matching scarf, preaching passionately.

Her video has now caused so many reactions online, with her fans and social media users giving their hot takes.

