Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has updated fans about her preparations for her birthday on social media

The movie star took to her Instagram page to post a video of herself doing a photoshoot ahead of her big day

Regina revealed that the photoshoot took 24 hours as the clip captured several fun moments

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is getting set to break the internet with her birthday photos going by her recent post.

Just recently, the young billionaire’s wife and mum of two took to her official Instagram page to share a fun video from her photoshoot ahead of her big day.

According to Regina, the photoshoot took 24 hours. In the clip, she is seen entering a luxury bus with one of her older brothers and other staff members.

Fans gush over video from Regina Daniels' birthday photoshoot. Photos: @regina.daniels

The video also showed Regina getting glammed up, exchanging pleasantries with her mother, Rita Daniels, dancing around with her friends who were also present at the photoshoot and more.

In the caption of the video the actress wrote:

“My birthday shoot prep 🤩 The vibes from my squad was unmatched mehnnn 🔥!! trust me when I say this shoot took exactly 24hrs to complete 😁🤩.”

See the video below:

Fans react to Regina Daniels’ video

Legit.ng gathered some comments from fans who reacted to the fun video from Regina Daniels’ birthday photoshoot. Read them below:

I.f.e.s.i.n.a.c.h.i:

“Queen and more.”

Wigsportal:

“Money go make you just filled with joy, To us all who is praying for financial breakthrough it shall come to pass and reality soon Amen 🙏.”

Samueldzungweofficial:

“Baller 🔥.”

sharonfrancis01:

“Let the party begin 🙌❤️❤️❤️👏👏 in addy baby.”

Chioma_nwaoha:

“Fam Fam ❤️. So cute to watch.”

St_monica_james:

“Tomorrow for my baby 😍.”

st_monica_james:

“We feast tomorrow 💃💃💃.”

Queenadaakor:

“She likes red nails like I do 😍.”

simplykeldee:

“Her excellency with the vibes❤️.”

sir.sammywest:

“Massive lifestyle 😁.”

Drake_fans_pagee:

“Kill cow for your birthday this preparations deserve full cow for the event.”

Regina Daniels dragged for calling Nigerians ignorant

In other news, a Nigerian lady based in Germany reacted to Regina Daniels' comments about the hunger protests.

The lady cautioned Regina for calling some Nigerians ignorant over some violent actions perpetrated during the #Endbadgovernance protests.

Izzy Ogbeide's video was stirred by one of Regina Daniels' clips, in which she spoke about being called privileged.

