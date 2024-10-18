Speed Darlington has dropped a new song about his ordeal in police custody days after his return to social media

The controversial singer, who requested the service of an illustrator, also went ahead to throw shades at embattled singer Diddy

Speed Darlington's new song, as expected, has since triggered reactions as it comes days after he apologised to Burna Boy

Controversial Nigerian singer and content creator Darlington Okoye, also known as Speed Darlington or Akpi, has dropped a new jam with some controversial lyrics.

In a new video, he shared, Speed Darlington was seen in a studio with a producer as he shared a snippet of his new music, dubbed Baby Oil.

Speed Darlington continues to shade Burna Boy. Credit: speeddarlintontv/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In a sneak peek of the song, Speed Darlington recalled the ordeal he faced when police detained him.

He also captioned the video with a caption that triggered reactions as social media users speculated that he was still linking Burna Boy with Diddy, who made headlines after 1000 bottles of baby oils were found in his house.

Speed Darlington wrote in the caption:

"New music #BabyOli; looking for illustrator to draw me holding 1000 bottles of baby oil. I need it today or tomorrow paying 17K."

Watch video as Speed Darlington teases new song below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Akpi, on October 16, tendered an apology to Burna Boy, only to reveal his lawyer, Stan Alieke, forced him to make the apology.

People react to Speed Darlington's new song

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

midrangeassassin:

"Presido Spit here ooooo."

tipsykelvano:

"Christmas gbedu don land oooooo!!!!"

kathycitygirl:

"Akpi Nwa mama another banger!"

o_b:

"Biggest artist in Africa from America, this is a hit, the rest na noise."

i_am_gerald_1:

"Akpi don finish work Omo."

Fan raises alarm over Speed Darlington

In other news, a fan had shared his fear about Speed Darlington, a few days after he regained his freedom from police custody.

In the video, the man said that Darlington had not made any video on social media since he got bailed for defamation.

The man called on his fans to check up on him to ensure he was still in his right frame of mind.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng