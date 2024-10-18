Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) recently served Nigerian actress Halima Abubakar an indefinite suspension

Following that, the AGN released a letter on social media stating the reasons behind their sudden

According to the entertainment body, Halima was the source of some of the controversial news around most celebrities

Nigerian actress Halima Abubakar has been given an indefinite suspension by the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) for allegedly slandering information about her colleagues.

In a letter released on Friday, October 18, AGN noted that an investigation was done into Halima Abubakar’s involvement in spreading slanderous information about other members.

The investigation, which reportedly took 2 years, was conducted by a special panel and revealed that she was behind rumours, particularly concerning extramarital affairs involving prominent individuals.

The movie body highlighted that Halima “will face the National Disciplinary Committee to determine her full punishment.”

And also “during this period of her suspension, she is not permitted to participate in any Agn and/or filming activities.”

“Following the thorough investigative report by the special Secret Investigation Panel set up toconduct an internal underground secret investigation into the activities of some blogs/bloggers since 2022.

"After two years of the painstaking investigations, the Panel found out that Miss HalimaAbubakar was behind all the slandering information ofour members, associates and patrons,especially news of extra marital affairs linked with highly placed individuals in the society emanating from the industry,” the letter read in part.

AGN spurs reactions online

wf_blinky:

"Make una just talk say na Halima Abubakhar be gistlover na ndi ala."

beingpatriciamurax:

"Suspend Judy Austin and Yul Edochie, too. Mtcheeew."

_jenyfaa:

"lol Shebi na who still dey act film you go suspend na, no be who no dey for screen again.. stop wasting suspension."

lingeriebytemmy:

For someone that hasn’t even been acting for years now,so it won’t affect her

ejooke:

"AGN What of Judy Austin that spoil and scatter someone's home?If u guys support something like that it means u guys are deceiving Nigerians nothing we can learn from u guys."

house_of_raffia:

"I think she already left your people not the other way round. You people did not invest this much energy on Adana Luke oooo."

