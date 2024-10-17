BBNaija's Kellyrae's decision to go into music after winning the reality show has gotten mixed reactions from netizens so far

However, some people are not aware that it has been his long-time passion, and he only wanted to invest some of his prize money in it

In an old video circulating social media, Kellyrae was seen performing cool music at a party, and he had his audience vibing to it

An old video of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner Kellyrae Sule's musical performance at a party is currently trending on social media.

An old video showed Kellyrae singing at a party. Image credit: @iamkellyrae

Source: Instagram

The reality star looked calm as he sang with a live band for his audience who vibed to his song. Some people noted that his desire to make it in life has been on for a while.

Some netizens were also glad his quest for success paid off, and they advised him to set up his personal live band.

Recall that after the BBNaija No Loose Guard show ended, Kellyrae revealed that he would like to take his music career seriously.

Several people disagreed with him and recalled how some past BBNaija winners, including Efe Money, Laycon, and Whitemoney have not been able to break successfully into the music industry.

Watch Kellyrae's music performance in the video below:

Fans advise Kellyrae

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Kellyare's music video below:

@queen__esty:

"Kellyrae should just set up his own live band. I think that will make sense more."

@iam_tife________:

"This is just the beginning of your congratulations Kellyrae."

@jane.anyanwu.1466:

"Guy be hustling for days."

@joykayla19:

"I hope he sticks to band music. It's a standout thing."

@pretty_trophy:

"Kellyrae get the gift of singing. So great."

@menkoah:

"Our intelligent and decent winner Kellyrae."

Kachi insists Kellyrae shouldn't do music

Earlier, reality star Kachi continued to discourage Kellyrae from doing music.

He gave examples of past BBNaija winners who ventured into music but could not build a career in it.

According to Kachi, N60m is not big money, and he advised him to focus on doing a business that is profitable.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng