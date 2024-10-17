Nigerians were happy to hear BBNaija Giddyfia's announcement about his colleague and Deji Morafa

The reality TV star went online to share the news that Deji had just asked him to be his best man

Obviously ecstatic, Giddy noted that there was a wedding to plan, igniting varying reactions among netizens on social media

Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate Giddyfia, whose real name is Gideon Anieti Nwawo, left social media abuzz following a new announcement from him.

Giddyfia, notable for his entanglements while on the show, disclosed online that he had been honoured by his former housemate, Deji Morafa, who asked him to be his Best Man.

Social media users who had no prior knowledge of Deji's relationship status were shocked by this news by Giddy.

It will be recalled that Before being evicted from the house, Deji was tagged to be in a relationship with his fellow housemate, Chichi. However, things got messy at the reunion after Chichi accused Deji of being a 'gigolo'.

Many are eager to discover who Deji's bride-to-be is considering the new development. Some have thrown subtle shades at Chichi while still hoping she will turn out to be his bride.

See post below:

How fans received Deji's wedding announcement

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@Hybestsss:

"I love happy endings, is Chichi the bride?"

@swanzybea:

"Congratulations dechi."

@_Oluwanifemii:

"Congratulations to him but why bring it on social media before he did?"

@Ebyfyn:

"Congratulations Deji."

@Bone_Straightt:

"Which of them is Deji getting married to."

@KZeal93:

"Omo una no Dey like keep personal info to una selves? Do really know if he wants this news to be out yet?"

@mowunmi_t:

"You should have just allowed him share the news of his wedding himself though."

Deji Morafa gushes, gets license as pharmacist

Meanwhile, BBNaija's former housemate, Deji Morafa, a licensed Pharmacist shared the good news with his fans.

In his post, he stated that the letter contained the good news of his promotion to another level in his career.

Fans took to the comments section to congratulate him, while some taunted him about his attitude.

