Lepacious Bose Shows rare Look as Lawyer, Shares Why She Doesn't Take Pictures With Her Legal Outfit
- Comedian and lawyer Lepacious Bose showed an uncommon side of her on social media recently
- Though a practicing lawyer, she has never posted herself rocking a lawyer's gown and wig, but she decided to try it
- According to her, she just wants to go to court and handle her cases without bothering about taking pictures for the gram
It is one thing for comedian and lawyer, Bose Ogunboye, aka Lepacious Bose, to wear her official outfit and wig for a court case, it another issue for her to share pictures of it online.
She stated that a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in her office, Folakemi, made the observation. Folakemi asked her why she hardly takes pictures on her official outfit and she responded.
Lepacious Bose noted that she was usually nervous in the court and all she wishes was to handle her cases, take off her gown and wig, and simply go back to the office.
However, on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, Folakemi convinced her and took pictures of her which she posted on her Instagram page. She promised that she would continue to take more pictures.
See Lepacious Bose pictures below:
Reactions to Lepacious Bose's lawyer outfit
Some of the reactions to Lepacious Bose's attire has been compiled below:
@dakoreea:
"A lady of many brilliant parts."
@princess_elebe:
"Would have never guessed in this life that you are an attorney. Please take more."
@oluwaseyi.sunday.31:
"Are you kidding me, you are a lawyer? Wow."
@producedbybunmidavies:
"@lepaciousbose I put to you that you must snap these sort of pictures regularly. E make sense!"
@orente_creations:
“All rise for the queen of legalese, defender of truth, justice, and impeccable comedian."
@bobby.luah:
"Lawyer don dey like this. Na to find trouble remain."
@koffithaguru:
"Let me go and look for trouble asap."
