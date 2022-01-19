Popular Nigerian comedian, Lepacious Bose, has reacted to a viral wedding video on social media

In the trending video, a plus-sized woman was seen getting married to a man who is way smaller

Bose reacted to the clip, saying it takes a strong and real man to publicly and proudly love a fat woman

Popular Nigerian comedian, Lepacious Bose, has spoken up about a viral clip making the rounds online about a plus-sized bride.

In the video, the very big woman was seen dancing as she got married to her much smaller husband.

Lepacious Bose has shared her opinion on a viral wedding video. Photos: lepaciousbose

Bose noted that the video had been sent to her a lot of times by different people as she addressed it.

According to the comedian, a lot of men love fat women but are cowards and are too ashamed to be publicly seen with them.

She added that these men listen to negative talks from people and decide to go for “socially acceptable” women.

Bose wrote:

"Let me tell you something, a whole lot of men love fat women, yes! They love the warmth, the flesh, the feel of the lush thick thighs, some even love the stretch marks!

"Unfortunately most of them are cowards, they love these women but do not have the guts to openly stay with them. Eventually they leave them because of what “people will say” because their friends and family members feel the ladies are too big and therefore inappropriate. Of course because these uncles are wimps they can not fight for these women, for what they truly want/desire. Oshisko !!!

Don't lose weight because of a man

The comedian added that it takes a strong and real man to love a fat woman, ignore naysayers and then marry her.

Also in her post, the comedian advised big ladies to lose weight for themselves if they want to but not because of a man.

Her post continued:

"It takes a strong man, a real man to love a fat woman, it takes an extra man to openly love her, it takes a man and a half to ignore the naysayers and freaking marry her! Kudos to all the strong men who are not afraid to love fat girls, may your bank account never lose weight!"

See her post below:

Fans’ reactions

Sagbale:

"Thanks for this sis."

Den_re_le:

"You just made my day❤️❤️❤️."

Joy.panam:

"Spot on Big sis ❤️❤️❤️❤️...i lost a relationship years ago because he felt i was too big ...i won't lie it really broke me...but i know better now."

Interesting.

Lepacious Bose on men loving big ladies

Bimbo Ogunboye, better known as Lepacious Bose, earlier started an interesting conversation about big women and whether slim guys truly find them attractive.

In a post, the comedienne who was once on the big side shared a comic post that questioned why slim guys were attracted to big women.

However, Lepacious Bose, in the caption, pondered on whether these men genuinely loved and were proud of big women or only did it in private.

