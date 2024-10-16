BBNaija No Loose Guard stars Wanni, Handi and Kassia have made headlines over their recent interaction

A video made the rounds showing the moment Wanni and Handi prayed for Kassia to give birth to twins

Kassia’s reaction to the heartwarming prayer from the BBNaija twins drew interesting comments from netizens

BBNaija No Loose Guard twins, Wanni and Handi, recently drew attention with their prayer for their married colleague, Kassia.

It is no longer news that Kassia and her partner in the BBNaija house, Kellyrae, are eight months married, which won many fans over to their side.

After the show ended, their twin colleagues, Wanni and Handi, were seen praying for Kassia to also give birth to twins.

Fans react to video of Wanni and Handi praying for Kassia to have twins. Photos: @wannixhandi, @olorisupergalmedia

In a video posted on Instagram by @Olorisupergalmedia and spotted by Legit.ng, Wanni and Handi are seen in their signature matching outfits as they place their hands on Kassia’s belly while praying for her to have twins.

The clip showed Kassia with her eyes closed as she vigorously shook her head and shouted amen to Wanni and Handi’s prayers. She also added that she wanted her twins to be girls.

See the heartwarming video below:

Fans react to video of Wanni, Handi praying for Kassia

The video of Wanni and Handi praying for Kassia to give birth to twins drew a series of comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

Ndukwe_tessy:

“Kassia Twins coming soon kellyrae junior and kassia junior.”

Ebbydesigns_crochet:

“Yes oooo, we twins are powerful being.”

Corri_ne_komingoi:

“My WannixHandi I love you.”

official___maureen:

“Love and light set 😅 no need for reunion.”

Mrs_nmashie:

“We will soon testify for double in Jesus name.”

Mercycharls621:

“Twins words are powerful 😂.”

Prixy_global_collections:

“Y'all are loved 😍 no mind una fans . Love leads.”

Fifi_orginalb:

“😂😂😂😂 Wanni and Handi are blessed and so sha it be. Amen.”

Mbadiwe twins treated to royal welcome in family's mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ozee and Ocee Mbadiwe, BBNaija No Loose Guard housemates, have been treated to a royal welcome by their family members.

The Mbadiwe twins appeared on the reality show as a pair and stayed until the finals and semifinals, to the joy of numerous fans.

Ozee and Ocee were given suitcases filled with money by their family at the welcome party.

