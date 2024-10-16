Nollywood actress Angela Okorie is back in the news over claims of being evicted from her house over unpaid rent

In a new development, the movie star was alleged to have stormed the house to destroy properties

Videos from the alleged incident leaked on social media, showing bloodied surroundings and more, causing fans to react

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie has reportedly returned to the house she was evicted from to destroy the property.

Just recently, the movie star made headlines after it was claimed that she was evicted from the house over two years unpaid rent, a claim Okorie vehemently denies.

However, new details have emerged on social media about the actress storming the house with her brother to damage the surroundings.

Nigerians react to leaked video of Angela Okorie reportedly destroying evicted house. Photos: @realangelaokorie

Source: Instagram

In a series of videos that were posted on Instagram by @Cutie_Julls and spotted by Legit.ng, the damaged property was put on display.

In one of the videos, a lady held the camera as she walked around the house to show how Angela Okorie allegedly trashed the place despite her properties still being inside. It was gathered that she broke some windows, the gate, the doors, the POP ceiling, and more.

The video was accompanied by a caption explaining how Angela stormed the house and how estate security was called to stop her. It reads:

“Apparently Angela Okorie went to the house where she was evicted and broke some windows. The estate agents were called by the security of the estate and they reportedly came to meet Angela breaking the windows and shouting. They had a clash.

We [Cutie Juls] spoke to Angela yesterday when we saw she posted her hand covered in bl00d. What she told us was different. Anyway, we are speaking to the police station where the matter was reported.”

See the post below:

Another video showed Angela’s alleged brother as well as blood-stained clothes and a blood-stained white car. It was said that the actress got injured in the process of destroying the house.

See the clip below:

Nigerians react as Angela Okorie reportedly destroys house

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens who reacted to leaked videos of Okorie allegedly destroying the house she was said to have been evicted from. Read them below:

Kweenn_x:

“She might need help oh cause this is huge.”

cassie_licious0:

“Nothing way u won tell me,,,, this girl don mad before 😂.”

arizona_johjoh:

“Person wey go break things must injure na.”

koolsat04:

“Very useless lady. This one sef follow for motherhood like this?”

oluwatoyin.ogundipe.35:

“Needs deliverance and anger management therapy.”

Queensusz:

“Wetin Angela do these people especially the lady shouting and I’m not Angela’s fan. Kai I don’t like when someone is beaten while they are down. Nawao.”

breakthroughsmith:

“One of the reasons landlord’s don’t rent out apartments to them.. they keep making it hard for the decent ladies to get a place.”

ada_daddy_:

“All her rants and behaviour points to substance abuse. She was once a lovely young lady. It is (not) well. 😢”

Stitchesbyoakbrownies:

“Very gutter behavior God knws she would use leg and walk home cos dat car won’t be going anywhere,nw dat building materials are very expensive.”

cyndy_blackk:

“No jokes.. she needs help. Mental attention.”

tiwasavage.newz:

“She’s out of control! Losing her mind.”

Wa_nita7:

“Angela attacked my friend yesterday and injured her..Angela Okorie don ment,they better get that lady checked.”

Angela Okorie calls out aides

Legit.ng earlier reported that Angela began the new year on a heated note by taking action against her former personal assistant and others.

The screen goddess accused her former aide of engaging in extortion and involving her 12-year-old son.

Angela shared a photo of her former assistant on social media while noting what she intended to do to him and his accomplice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng