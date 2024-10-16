Nigerian social media commentator Radiogad, whose real name is Destiny Ezeyim has shared his take on the ongoing online drama between Femi Falana and activist VeryDarkMan

Recall that the Lagos state high court has ordered VDM to pay some amount in damages to human rights advocate Femi Falana and his son, Falz

Radiogad has now addressed Falz's dad and asked him a few questions that ahs aos been on the minds of netizens

Social media commentator Destiny Ezeyim, widely known as Radiogad, has unpacked his opinion concerning the now-viral case that involves Martins Vincent Otse, VDM and human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN).

Recall that Legit.ng reported previously that Bobrisky's voice could be heard explaining how he paid the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) the sum of N15 million to clear his name money laundering case, amongst others.

You would also know that the court had asked the activist to take down all defamatory posts about the human rights activist and his son, Falz.

What Radiogad said to Femi Falana

In a recent development, a video shared online by Radiogard and Sighted by Legit.ng, he posed several questions to Femi Falana. Radiogad asked why Falana had refused to face Bobrisky instead of VDM.

The media personality asked what the social media activist had done to him that would warrant such a treatment. He also stated that he should fight for the oppressed and not vice versa.

How fans reacted to Radiogad's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@iheukwumerejos1:

"E bi like this falana man dey knack bobrisky too."

@chinekeboycomedian:

"Na that NGO contribution them the eye so????"

@stanley_ontop:

"He has been raising funds online 😂😂😂😂😂 let him pay his fine."

@queenof_shebaa:

"They protect their children, yet treat others with iron fist."

@real_princess_amaka:

"Justice for very dark man."

@jessymark117:

"Bobrisky is the problem not Vdm pls."

@shedi_davinci:

"Thank God we are all seeing the true colors of this people."

VDM replies Falz, dad, denies defaming them

Meanwhile, Verydarkman replied to Femi Falana's letter and Falz's lawsuit against him.

The father and son had reacted after the activist involved them in Bobrisky's bribery case against EFCC.

He responded that his video was not defamatory but only wanted the lawyer to investigate the matter.

