Audacious social media activist VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, has finally reacted to the court order to bring down the videos he made about Femi Falana

Recall that the court ordered VDM to bring down the videos he made about Femi Falana and abstain from posting about the lawyer

Taking to his official social media page, VDM finally broke his silence about the developing drama

Outspoken Nigerian social media commentator Martins Vincent Otse was finally created after the Lagos court ordered him to remove defamatory posts about Femi Falana (SAN), a Nigerian human rights lawyer.

It all began after VDM reeled Femi Falana and his son, Falz, into a situation involving the EFCC and crossdresser Idris 'Bobrisky' Okuneye, alleging that a N15 million bribe was paid to clear the socialite's name.

He alleged that Falz and his father also received north of N3 million to clear Bobriksy's name, which led to him getting deeply tangled in the drama.

In reaction to the new development, VeryDarkMan went on his official social media page, Instagram, to post a video of himself nonchalantly chewing gum.

VDM's reaction trends online

VDM gives out N250k to 4 persons

Meanwhile, Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman gained the admiration of many following his benevolence online.

The TokTik sensation called out four of his fans on the internet and promised to support them with N250k to learn new handwork.

In the video, VDM shared his intentions to support more after he confirmed their proposals.

