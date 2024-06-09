Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

The federal government has completed the sale of five power plants, amounting to approximately $1.15 billion, as part of the National Integrated Power Projects.

Adebayo Adelabu, the minister of power, announced in Lagos that the bidding process is now finished, with the final report submitted to the National Council of Privatisation (NCP), chaired by Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Adelabu disclosed this while speaking at the BusinessDay conference titled “Powering Nigeria’s Energy Future: Addressing Infrastructural Challenges for Sustainable Energy Development.”

In January 2024, Legit.ng reported that the FG, through the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), had decided to sell the power plants.

The federal government anticipates that the sale of these assets will attract interest from both local and international investors eager to participate in modernizing and expanding Nigeria's energy infrastructure.

According to Leadership, it was reported in 2022 that the federal government and the governors of all 36 states reached an agreement to sell five power plants under the National Integrated Power Projects.

This agreement was achieved after more than two years of disputes and legal battles concerning the sale of the NIPP plants, which are managed by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

The five power plants up for sale are: the 434-megawatt gas-fired Geregu II power plant in Kogi, the 451MW Omotosho II plant in Ondo, and the 750MW Olorunsogo II plant in Ogun State.

Additionally, the 563MW Odukpami power plant in Calabar, Cross River State, and the 451MW Benin-Ihovbor plant in Edo State are also included.

Adelabu mentioned that a comprehensive metering of all unmetered Band A electricity customers is in progress and is expected to be completed by the end of September.

