A viral clip of Davido's dad carrying one of the singer's twins during a recent part has caught the attention of many netizens

The singer and his wife, Chioma, recently attended the graduation ceremony of Davido's nephew, and they were at the party for the first time with their twins

A trending clip of the singer's dad carrying one of the twins while he posed with her during a photo shoot has sparked massive reactions online

Renowned Nigerian singer David Adeleke was recently at a family function with his beautiful wife, Chioma.

The couple graced the high graduation party of Davido's nephew, to whom the singer gave a $50k Rolex wristwatch.

A viral clip of Davido's dad carrying one of his twins during a family function goes viral. Photo credit: @davido/@coco_of_lyfe

Source: Instagram

However, a video of Davido's father carrying one of the singer's newborns has sparked massive reactions online.

One of the viral clips from the party that emerged online and has been trending was when Davido's father was seen cuddling the singer's daughter while he posed for a shoot.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Where is Chioma?" - Davido's father queries

While posing for the picture the singer's father was heard asking for the whereabout of his son's wife.

Reactions have trailed the clip, as netizens hailed Davido's father for being a great father-in-law to Chioma and her kids.

See the viral clip below:

Reactions trail video of Davido's dad carrying his daughter

Here are some of the comments that trailed viral clip:

@lar_ia:

"I no see chioma o."

@iviepondersendimmigration2ca:

"Na E papa marry Chiom for E pickin na.. Even go carry Chiom from Hospital make Amanda nor vex..."

@balo_ng:

"This is exactly what Tinubu is supposed to be doing at this age, taking care of his grand kids and just enjoying life but no he rather suffocates Nigerians."

@teejaiygold:

"Chioma is living the life Sophia envisaged but Davido say mba I no love you."

@savedbygraceo:

"This is so beautiful to see."

@cookielaack:

"Grandpa nor wan hear say anything oh..."

@marvi_234:

"The family wide nor be small."

@kiitfoundation:

"Priceless moment money can't buy."

@enioladiamond_:

"God bless Davidos Dad."

How Davido spent N927 million in a day

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Davido during a recent interview with Zane Lowe.

While on Zane Lowe's podcast, Davido shared how he made roughly $1.1m from his Capital One Arena concert in Washington, DC.

However, what caught most people's attention from the interview was Davido revealing how he re-invested more than half of his profits back into production.

Source: Legit.ng