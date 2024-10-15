Enough has not been heard about the wedding of fashion designer Prudent Gabriel and gospel singer Peterson Okopi

The bride did not come to play as her asoebi ladies were over 200 and they turned up in scintillating outfits

Their formations and matching attires at the lavish wedding had fans of the couple wowed as they shared their take on the video

Fashion designer, Prudent Gabriel, ensured that her friends represented her amicably as she tied the nuptial knot with gospel singer, Peterson Okopi, on Monday, October 14.

Over 200 asoebi ladies turn up for Prudent Gabriel's wedding. Image credit: @weddingdigestnaija, @prudent_gabriel

While she upped her fashion game at the lavish wedding, her asoebi ladies did not disappoint as they rocked exquisite pink and purple outfits for her special day.

The asoebi ladies, which were over 200, looked stunning in their attire. They pink 'geles' and silver shoes which gave them a dazzling vibe.

In the video, their movements were coordinated, and it left fans of the couple impressed. While most of the asoebi ladies slayed in pink and purple outfits, some wore pink and blue attires.

Some netizens observed that the difference in the attires was to identify who were are students and those that were her friends.

Watch the video below:

Prudent Gabriel's 200 asoebi ladies wow netizens

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Prudent Gabriel's over 200 asoebi ladies below:

@benni_tah:

"This is a visual representation of when a teacher gets married. I love it."

@hoyinkansolah:

"She has an academy, so I believe these are her students present and past. Most of them sewed their dresses themselves. No go tension yourself o."

gbcollections2019:

"I don screenshot styles, I don tire."

@behisdesign:

"Students and all, that’s why it’s different colors to know who from who. I love it."

@_carosauce:

"They can’t even pick best dress for dis can of wedding all d ladies dress are lit. I love it."

@ogechiii._:

"They all ATE."

Prudent Gabriel, hubby dance romantically

Earlier, Prudent tied the nuptial knot with her partner and gospel singer Peterson.

It was an opportunity for the couple to showcase how much they love themselves and also display their fashion tastes.

They did not disappoint as they created a lovely atmosphere during their wedding in gorgeous traditional outfits.

